The freshly infused capital will be used to establish a state-of-the-art steel processing facility in Aurangabad, enabling Poshs Metal to expand its capacity and serve Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) more efficiently.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Poshs Metal Industries Private Limited, a leading auto-grade flat steel processor, has raised INR 43 crore (USD 5 million) in a funding round led by Aavishkaar Capital.

The investment marks the seventh deployment from Aavishkaar's USD 220 million "Global Supply Chain Support Fund," which is backed by Germany's KfW Development Bank.

The freshly infused capital will be used to establish a state-of-the-art steel processing facility in Aurangabad, enabling Poshs Metal to expand its capacity and serve Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) more efficiently.

"This funding marks a crucial step in our growth journey as we expand our footprint in Aurangabad," said Asheer Kapoor, Promoter and Director, Poshs Metal. "The enhanced production capacity will allow us to serve our customers more efficiently while reinforcing our commitment to innovation and quality. The support from our investors reflects their confidence in our vision."

Founded in 1990 by Ashok Kapoor, Poshs Metal has grown into a prominent steel service centre, catering to leading tier I automotive manufacturers. It maintains a 25-year exclusive partnership with Tata Steel for processing and distribution in Western India. Its marquee client list includes Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Mahindra, Volkswagen, and Volvo.

Poshs Metal offers a suite of value-added services including steel blank customisation to OEM tooling specifications, in-house packaging, and scrap processing. In a move towards sustainable practices, the company has also introduced a steel pallet system that replaces traditional wooden pallets, enhancing both logistics and environmental performance.

"We are excited to invest in Poshs Metal and support their next phase of growth through a cutting-edge facility in Aurangabad," said Abhishek Mittal, Partner-Credit at Aavishkaar Capital. "Their ESG-centric model, customer-first approach, and long-standing industry relationships make them well-positioned to navigate the evolving automotive landscape."

Stephanie Lindemann-Kohrs, Global Head of Equity and Funds at KfW Development Bank, emphasized the importance of investments like these: "Our aim is to enhance environmental and social standards in supply chains. Poshs Metal, with its sustainable practices and adherence to high standards, aligns with our vision."

With this expansion, Poshs Metal strengthens its position as a key player in India's auto component ecosystem, equipped to meet the rising demand for precision and sustainability in steel processing.