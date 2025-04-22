Poshs Metal Raises INR 43 Cr from Aavishkaar Capital to Expand Aurangabad Facility The freshly infused capital will be used to establish a state-of-the-art steel processing facility in Aurangabad, enabling Poshs Metal to expand its capacity and serve Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) more efficiently.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Asheer Kapoor, Promoter and Director, Poshs Metal

Poshs Metal Industries Private Limited, a leading auto-grade flat steel processor, has raised INR 43 crore (USD 5 million) in a funding round led by Aavishkaar Capital.

The investment marks the seventh deployment from Aavishkaar's USD 220 million "Global Supply Chain Support Fund," which is backed by Germany's KfW Development Bank.

The freshly infused capital will be used to establish a state-of-the-art steel processing facility in Aurangabad, enabling Poshs Metal to expand its capacity and serve Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) more efficiently.

"This funding marks a crucial step in our growth journey as we expand our footprint in Aurangabad," said Asheer Kapoor, Promoter and Director, Poshs Metal. "The enhanced production capacity will allow us to serve our customers more efficiently while reinforcing our commitment to innovation and quality. The support from our investors reflects their confidence in our vision."

Founded in 1990 by Ashok Kapoor, Poshs Metal has grown into a prominent steel service centre, catering to leading tier I automotive manufacturers. It maintains a 25-year exclusive partnership with Tata Steel for processing and distribution in Western India. Its marquee client list includes Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Mahindra, Volkswagen, and Volvo.

Poshs Metal offers a suite of value-added services including steel blank customisation to OEM tooling specifications, in-house packaging, and scrap processing. In a move towards sustainable practices, the company has also introduced a steel pallet system that replaces traditional wooden pallets, enhancing both logistics and environmental performance.

"We are excited to invest in Poshs Metal and support their next phase of growth through a cutting-edge facility in Aurangabad," said Abhishek Mittal, Partner-Credit at Aavishkaar Capital. "Their ESG-centric model, customer-first approach, and long-standing industry relationships make them well-positioned to navigate the evolving automotive landscape."

Stephanie Lindemann-Kohrs, Global Head of Equity and Funds at KfW Development Bank, emphasized the importance of investments like these: "Our aim is to enhance environmental and social standards in supply chains. Poshs Metal, with its sustainable practices and adherence to high standards, aligns with our vision."

With this expansion, Poshs Metal strengthens its position as a key player in India's auto component ecosystem, equipped to meet the rising demand for precision and sustainability in steel processing.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

Saying 'Please' and 'Thank You' to ChatGPT Costs OpenAI 'Tens of Millions of Dollars'

It's more environmentally friendly (and cost-efficient) to skip the niceties.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
By Amanda Breen
News and Trends

Uniqus Consultech Secures USD 20 Mn Series C to Scale AI-Driven Consulting Services

The company plans to channel the funds toward scaling its operations, launching adjacent service lines, and expanding into new global markets. A significant portion will also be invested in R&D for AI-powered solutions focused on financial reporting and risk management.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Science & Technology

The Deepfake Threat is Real. Here Are 3 Ways to Protect Your Business

The rising use of deepfakes is a growing threat to businesses and society as technology advances. Here are three tips for companies to combat this threat.

By Ralph Tkatchuk