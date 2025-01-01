Abhishek Goyal

News and Trends

Titan Capital Leads INR 5.1 Cr Round in ContraVault AI to Digitise Tender Management with AI

The round also saw participation from prominent investors including Rajiv Ahuja, Haresh Chawla, Jaswinder Ahuja, Dilipkumar Khandelwal, Abhishek Goyal, and others.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Entrepreneurs

Private Markets Empowerer

Neha Singh, CEO of Tracxn, built a global private market intelligence platform using tech-driven insights, AI, and data, scaling it to 850+ clients with a strong focus on innovation and inclusion.

News and Trends

Slikk, Yummy Bee, and Hypergro.ai Raise New Capital to Accelerate Growth

The following Indian brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

News and Trends

Futwork Secures INR 21 Cr Series A Funding to Scale AI-Driven Contact Center Solutions

Previously, the Mumbai-based company had secured USD 1 million in a seed round led by Blume Ventures in 2022.