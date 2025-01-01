Abhishek Goyal
Titan Capital Leads INR 5.1 Cr Round in ContraVault AI to Digitise Tender Management with AI
The round also saw participation from prominent investors including Rajiv Ahuja, Haresh Chawla, Jaswinder Ahuja, Dilipkumar Khandelwal, Abhishek Goyal, and others.
Private Markets Empowerer
Neha Singh, CEO of Tracxn, built a global private market intelligence platform using tech-driven insights, AI, and data, scaling it to 850+ clients with a strong focus on innovation and inclusion.
Slikk, Yummy Bee, and Hypergro.ai Raise New Capital to Accelerate Growth
The following Indian brands have announced their latest funding rounds.
Futwork Secures INR 21 Cr Series A Funding to Scale AI-Driven Contact Center Solutions
Previously, the Mumbai-based company had secured USD 1 million in a seed round led by Blume Ventures in 2022.