Neha Singh, CEO of Tracxn, built a global private market intelligence platform using tech-driven insights, AI, and data, scaling it to 850+ clients with a strong focus on innovation and inclusion.

Neha Singh, Co-founder and CEO of Tracxn, has carved a niche in the private market intelligence sector by leveraging technology and data-driven insights. With a background in engineering from IIT Bombay and professional stints at Sequoia Capital and BCG, she always envisioned building something of her own.

"Even though I grew up in an academically inclined family, I was always drawn to creating solutions. My journey into entrepreneurship was fueled by the need to address the lack of accessible private market data," she shared.

Founded in 2013, Tracxn emerged as a response to the challenges Neha and her co-founder, Abhishek Goyal, encountered as investors at Sequoia and Accel Partners, respectively. "We saw an opportunity to leverage technology in structuring private market data, something that was largely fragmented at the time," she explained.

The platform has since evolved into a comprehensive intelligence service, tracking over four million entities across 50+ countries and serving 850+ clients, including leading VCs, PE firms, and Fortune 500 companies.

Tracxn's success has been fueled by its hybrid approach, which integrates AI-powered automation with expert human verification. "Our proprietary tech processes data through 2,900+ feeds, ensuring accuracy through a two-layer verification system," Neha said. "This model has made Tracxn one of the top five global players in private company data coverage."

"Building Tracxn from scratch was a major high, but in the early days, structuring vast amounts of unstructured data was daunting," Neha recalled. Expanding into global markets, particularly the US, presented hurdles, but perseverance and innovation helped Tracxn scale successfully. The company raised approximately USD 16.5 million across funding rounds, with industry stalwarts like Ratan Tata and Flipkart founders investing early on.

Today, Tracxn is driving innovation by integrating generative AI to enhance efficiency and scalability. "The private market is expanding, and we are focused on transforming fragmented information into actionable intelligence," she noted. With India emerging as a global data hub, Neha envisions Tracxn becoming a world-class platform that leverages the country's deep tech expertise.

A strong advocate for gender diversity, Neha takes pride in Tracxn's inclusive workforce. "With 720 team members, 44% are talented women who play a vital role in our growth," she highlighted. With FY24 revenue reaching INR 82.8 crore, Tracxn's journey underscores the power of resilience, vision, and data-driven innovation in shaping the future of private market intelligence.

