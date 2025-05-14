Titan Capital Leads INR 5.1 Cr Round in ContraVault AI to Digitise Tender Management with AI The round also saw participation from prominent investors including Rajiv Ahuja, Haresh Chawla, Jaswinder Ahuja, Dilipkumar Khandelwal, Abhishek Goyal, and others.

ContraVault AI, a tender and RFP management platform, has raised INR 5.1 crore in a seed funding round led by Titan Capital. The round also saw participation from prominent investors including Rajiv Ahuja, Haresh Chawla, Jaswinder Ahuja, Dilipkumar Khandelwal, Abhishek Goyal, and others.

The funding will be used to deepen ContraVault AI's verticalisation across critical tender and RFP sectors, enhancing the platform's precision and relevance in analysis. The company will also scale its sales efforts across India's largely under-digitized tendering landscape, with long-term plans for global expansion.

Founded by Sayan Sen, Tanmay Juneja, and Isha Juneja, ContraVault AI was created to address the persistent inefficiencies in tender management—an area traditionally bogged down by manual workflows and compliance risks. The platform uses artificial intelligence to automate complex tasks such as risk analysis, clause negotiation, and document summarisation.

"There is a large, untapped opportunity at the intersection of tender management and AI, which we are solving for," said Sayan Sen, CEO and Co-founder. "We are super excited to partner with Titan Capital to do that for India and the world."

Tanmay Juneja, CTO and Co-founder, added, "This fundraise opens the door to bold new growth for us." COO and Co-founder Isha Juneja noted, "This funding marks a critical milestone as we step into a greenfield opportunity."

ContraVault AI serves enterprises, legal teams, and government contractors by offering high-accuracy insights tailored to industry-specific needs. It has already processed over 100,000+ tender documents and established partnerships with major organisations and law firms across sectors like EPC, Energy, Power, and IT.

A spokesperson from Titan Capital remarked, "ContraVault AI is redefining one of the most painful enterprise workflows—tendering. Their AI doesn't just read documents, it understands them. We're backing them for their product, vision, and execution."
