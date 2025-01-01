Aditya Birla Group
TMRW House of Brands to Raise INR 437 Cr Investment from ServiceNow Ventures
The investment, which is subject to customary closing conditions, marks a collaboration between the two companies aimed at reshaping how new-age fashion brands are developed and scaled.
Aditya Birla Group Commits INR 45,000 Crore to Expand Hindalco's Metal Operations
Hindalco started with a production capacity of 20,000 tonnes of aluminium in Renukoot, now produces 1.3 million tonnes, making it the largest integrated aluminium producer in India
"Talent is the foundation of the future," Kumar Birla on 2025
India is poised to lead in the new global order, says Kumar Mangalam Birla
Aditya Birla Group Makes USD 20 Bn Investments to Achieve Industry Leadership
Among the group's ambitious goals is the expansion of its cement business, which currently has a capacity of 100 million tonnes. Birla announced plans to scale this to 150 million tonnes in five years and 200 million tonnes over the next decade.