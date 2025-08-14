The investment, which is subject to customary closing conditions, marks a collaboration between the two companies aimed at reshaping how new-age fashion brands are developed and scaled.

TMRW House of Brands, the digital-first fashion venture of Aditya Birla Group, has announced that ServiceNow Ventures will invest INR 437 crore as part of its external fundraising round. The investment, which is subject to customary closing conditions, marks a collaboration between the two companies aimed at reshaping how new-age fashion brands are developed and scaled.

Launched in mid-2022, TMRW manages a portfolio of fashion labels such as Bewakoof, Wrogn, The Indian Garage Co., and Nobero. The brands cater primarily to Gen Z and millennial consumers through a combination of online and offline channels. The company plans to integrate ServiceNow's AI and automation tools to improve speed to market, create more targeted product assortments, and enhance consumer experiences.

Prashanth Aluru, Co-founder and CEO of TMRW, said the funding will help the company accelerate its technology-led approach. "Our focus and differentiation has been building a technology and data science-led approach to scaling new-age fashion brands. ServiceNow's agentic AI capabilities will augment our playbook for value creation, enabling us to leapfrog traditional fashion-industry value drivers and deliver next-gen consumer experiences to millions of consumers. ServiceNow's investment affirms the strength of TMRW's technology and AI capabilities and further expands the potential to blitz scale our next phase of profitable growth. We look forward to leveraging this partnership to deepen consumer insight, operational agility and brand differentiation at scale," he said.

Philip Kirk, Senior Vice President of Corporate Business Development at ServiceNow, highlighted the shared vision between the two firms. "At ServiceNow Ventures, we are committed to investing in transformative technologies that are reshaping the future of work. We are proud to support TMRW as they redefine India's fashion landscape with a bold, AI-first approach. By leveraging the power of the ServiceNow AI Platform, TMRW is transforming every layer of the fashion experience and unlocking new levels of operational agility and customer experience," he said.

TMRW focuses on fashion and lifestyle brands across casual wear, fashleisure, and expression wear segments, working closely with founder-led teams and using a digital-first growth model to build scalable businesses.