Among the group's ambitious goals is the expansion of its cement business, which currently has a capacity of 100 million tonnes. Birla announced plans to scale this to 150 million tonnes in five years and 200 million tonnes over the next decade.

The Aditya Birla Group, a leading conglomerate, has announced investments of USD 20 billion, primarily in the manufacturing sector, with the aim of becoming a top-two player across all its business verticals. This strategic direction was articulated by Chairman KM Birla at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Saturday.

Birla emphasized the group's long-term vision, highlighting its focus on building scale and resilience in its core industries. He pointed out that while manufacturing investments align with 15-20 year business cycles, consumer-facing businesses such as fashion retail, jewellery, and financial services operate within shorter timelines.

"We have USD 20 billion of announced investments on the ground, largely in the manufacturing space, with a horizon of 15-20 years. For shorter-term businesses like fashion retail, the outlook differs," Birla noted, underscoring the tailored approach to each business segment.

Cement and Metal Expansion

Additionally, Hindalco's USD 6 billion acquisition of Novelis serves as a prime example of the group's bold strategy to achieve scale. Reflecting on the challenges during the acquisition, Birla acknowledged the initial skepticism from investors but emphasized the long-term success of the move.

"In hindsight, acquiring Novelis seemed audacious, but it was a calculated risk. It highlights our focus on building businesses for the long run rather than short-term gains," Birla said.

Key Strategies and Legacy

Birla outlined four pillars of the group's business strategy: values, people, scale, and a long-term vision. He reiterated the importance of scale, stating that it is essential for survival and competitiveness unless a business offers unique, high-margin products or technologies.

When discussing the alignment of business goals with national priorities, Birla reflected on the group's legacy. Grasim and Hindalco, for instance, were established by GD Birla, a close associate of Mahatma Gandhi, to contribute to India's self-reliance post-Independence.

While the focus has shifted with time, Birla emphasized that national priorities still influence business decisions, citing the launch of their financial services as a response to India's growing financial literacy.

Opportunities Ahead

Birla expressed optimism about India's growth trajectory, pointing to opportunities in infrastructure, digital technology, and consumer sectors. "There is no dearth of growth opportunities in India—it all depends on one's appetite," he concluded.

This robust investment strategy reinforces the Aditya Birla Group's commitment to innovation, growth, and long-term value creation across industries.