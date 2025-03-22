Aditya Birla Group Commits INR 45,000 Crore to Expand Hindalco's Metal Operations Hindalco started with a production capacity of 20,000 tonnes of aluminium in Renukoot, now produces 1.3 million tonnes, making it the largest integrated aluminium producer in India

Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla has announced a INR 45,000 crore investment in Hindalco Industries, aimed at expanding its operations in aluminium, copper, and specialty alumina. The announcement was made on March 20 during the launch of Hindalco's new brand identity.

According to Birla, the investment will support both upstream operations and the development of advanced engineered metal products. The company, which started with a production capacity of 20,000 tonnes of aluminium in Renukoot, now produces 1.3 million tonnes, making it the largest integrated aluminium producer in India. On the copper front, Hindalco is expected to cross one million tonnes of refined output.

With an eye on the future, Birla said Hindalco is stepping beyond traditional boundaries, moving into strategic areas like electric vehicle (EV) mobility, renewable energy, energy storage, semiconductors, and advanced electronics. "We are now taking solutioneering to the next level," he noted, adding that the company is no longer just a supplier but a co-creator in innovation alongside its customers.

As part of its EV thrust, Hindalco is setting up India's first copper foil facility dedicated to electric vehicles. Additionally, its battery foil plant at Aditya and fabrication plant at Chakan will deliver high-performance, sustainable alternatives to conventional auto components, underlining the company's commitment to green mobility solutions.

Describing Hindalco as a "mini-conglomerate," Birla highlighted its vast international footprint with 52 manufacturing facilities across 10 countries, producing a broad portfolio of high-quality metal products that feed into the global economy.
