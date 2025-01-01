ah! Ventures
SnapE Cabs Secures USD 2.5 Mn Funding Led by Inflection Point Ventures
The fresh capital will support the company's national expansion, particularly scaling operations in Delhi, leasing electric vehicles, and enhancing product offerings.
AH Ventures Expands Portfolio with Investment in Konect U's AI-Powered Study Abroad Platform
By combining machine learning with domain expertise, Konect U not only enhances student experiences but also provides educational institutions and study abroad consultants with powerful tools to optimise their operations.
AH Ventures Invests in Zealopia Technologies to Revolutionise Emotional Wellness
Zealopia Technologies core mission is to make emotional wellness accessible, engaging, and enjoyable through AI-driven evaluations that measure 11 wellness parameters of the soul.
Klassroom Edutech and CargoFL Raise Early-Stage Funding
