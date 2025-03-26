Zealopia Technologies core mission is to make emotional wellness accessible, engaging, and enjoyable through AI-driven evaluations that measure 11 wellness parameters of the soul.

AH Ventures has made a strategic investment in Zealopia Technologies, an innovative emotional wellness startup, through its First Gear platform.

With this investment, AH Ventures continues its impressive track record, having completed 260 investments in 143 startups, amounting to a total portfolio of INR 479 crore (~USD 59 million). The firm claims to have facilitated 22 successful exits and 58 follow-on rounds, with 20 investments made across its platforms and fund in 2025.

Founded in October 2023, Zealopia Technologies is redefining mental health solutions by integrating technology, artificial intelligence, and creativity. The startup's core mission is to make emotional wellness accessible, engaging, and enjoyable through AI-driven evaluations that measure 11 wellness parameters of the soul. Based on these assessments, Zealopia provides personalised therapy options, including art therapy, movement therapy, and music therapy, fostering a holistic approach to mental well-being.

Zealopia's AI-powered platform carefully analyses users' emotional states and recommends tailored activities such as dance, art, and embroidery to enhance mental wellness. Additionally, the app connects users with emotionally compatible individuals and offers hyper-specific, anonymous support groups led by professionals. By positioning itself as a "gym for the soul," Zealopia seeks to combat the rising mental health crisis and loneliness through community-driven solutions.

The company has already made significant strides in the market, with a year-long Dance Therapy program boasting over 30 subscriptions and more than 500 active users on its app. Zealopia has also secured partnerships with two Mumbai University colleges and two corporate clients for employee wellness initiatives.

Ajinkya Bhasme, Founder and CEO of Zealopia Technologies and an IIT Bombay alumnus, shared his vision: "As someone who has personally experienced the effects of stress and anxiety, I built Zealopia to provide a highly inclusive and effective solution. With expertise from therapists, psychologists, AI leaders, and medical professionals, we are creating a data-driven and empathetic platform that truly understands users' needs."

Amit Kumar, Senior Partner at AH Ventures, said, "Mental wellness and emotional intelligence are crucial in today's fast-paced world. Zealopia's approach—blending traditional therapeutic interventions with technology—sets it apart as a game-changer in the wellness space. We are excited to support them in their journey."

AH Ventures, a premier fundraising platform for early-stage startups, provides capital through its three investment platforms: First Gear (up to INR 1 crore), Angel Platform (up to USD 1 million), and High Tables (USD 1–10 million). With a network of over 70,000 entrepreneurs and 7,000 investors, AH Ventures continues to empower disruptive startups like Zealopia, driving impactful innovation in the wellness sector.