You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

AH Ventures has invested in Konect U, a pioneering AI-driven startup in the study abroad industry, through its First Gear Platform. This marks another milestone for AH Ventures, which has now completed 260 investments in 143 startups, with a total investment portfolio of INR 479 crore (~USD 59 million). The firm claims to have successfully executed 22 exits and 58 follow-on rounds, with 20 investments made across its platforms and fund in 2025 alone.

Konect U, founded in 2023, is reshaping the study abroad sector with its AI-powered co-pilot platform. The startup leverages cutting-edge artificial intelligence to streamline and automate key aspects of the university application process.

Its flagship AI model, Nalanda LLM, is fine-tuned on 64 million tokens of data from resumes, SOPs, and student-alumni interactions, providing personalised insights and recommendations tailored to each student's academic aspirations. To further enhance the process, Konect U has developed Soch, a deep research tool that assists students in refining their SOPs, resumes, and university shortlists with advanced analytical capabilities.

One of the startup's most innovative features is its Large Action Model (LAM), which automates form-filling, document uploads, and profile building, significantly reducing manual effort and improving accuracy. The technology enables students to navigate the often overwhelming application process with greater efficiency, eliminating bottlenecks and ensuring seamless submission of critical documents. By combining machine learning with domain expertise, Konect U not only enhances student experiences but also provides educational institutions and study abroad consultants with powerful tools to optimise their operations.

Kevin Lewis, Founder and Director of Konect U, shared his vision: "At Konect U, we are transforming the study abroad industry with AI-powered solutions that streamline and enhance the entire application process. Our goal is to make international education more accessible and efficient by eliminating bottlenecks through intelligent automation. With this investment, we are excited to scale our technology and expand our reach, helping more students achieve their academic goals with ease and confidence."

Amit Kumar, Senior Partner at AH Ventures, added, "The study abroad industry is an evergreen one. We foresee a massive uptick not only in the number of students opting to study abroad but also in the demand for technology-driven solutions that enhance efficiency. The admission process must be seamless, and companies like Konect U are making that a reality through AI. We are happy to support this ah!mazing founding team in disrupting an important space."

AH Ventures is a fundraising platform for early-stage startups, enabling companies to raise up to USD 10 million USD. Its three platforms—First Gear, Angel Platform, and High Tables Platform—have built a vast network of over 70,000 entrepreneurs, 6,000 seed/angel investors, and 1,000+ VCs and institutional investors. With INR 479 crore invested and a growing portfolio, AH Ventures continues to be a key player in fostering innovation and supporting high-growth startups.