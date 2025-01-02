Klassroom Edutech and CargoFL Raise Early-Stage Funding

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Suniel Shetty-backed Klassroom Edutech Secures Growth Capital in Latest Round

Suniel Shetty-backed Klassroom Edutech, an education-focused OTT platform, has raised undisclosed growth capital in a funding round led by ah! Ventures. The round saw participation from LetsVenture, Hem Securities, Meteor Ventures, and Growth Sense Fund.

Founded by Alka Javeri, Dhruv Javeri, and Dhumil Javeri, Klassroom Edutech integrates an AI-driven OTT platform with over 200 offline learning centers. This hybrid model addresses critical challenges in education, including accessibility, affordability, and accountability. "We are proud to support Klassroom's innovative approach to democratizing education," said Amit D Kumar, Senior Partner at ah! Ventures.

Klassroom's platform offers a wide array of content, including academics, skill-based training, career courses, and language learning, attracting over 50,000 subscribers in its first year. The startup claims to have impacted over 500,000 students across 600 cities.

A recent milestone includes signing an MOU with the Rajasthan government to provide skill development courses to three lakh students and 3,000 schools. Bollywood actor and entrepreneur Suniel Shetty, an investor since 2023, expressed his confidence in the startup's mission.

Klassroom previously raised USD 200,000 in 2021 as part of its pre-Series A round, marking a steady growth trajectory in reshaping the education landscape.

AI-Powered Logistics Startup CargoFL Raises INR 6.75 Cr to Scale Operations

CargoFL, a Pune-based B2B logistics technology ecosystem, has raised INR 6.75 crore in a seed funding round led by YourNest Venture Capital. The funding included INR 4.7 crore from YourNest, INR 50 lakh each from Real Time Angel Fund (RTAF) and Peaceful Progress Angel Fund, INR 25 lakh from Sanchi Connect Accelerator, and INR 80 lakh from notable angel investors such as Dinesh Chandra Agarwal and Murugavel Janakiraman.

Previously, CargoFL secured USD 135,000 from HPCL and others.

Founded in 2017 by Deepesh Kuruppath and Wasim Khan, CargoFL serves as an AI-powered operating system tailored for large enterprises in logistics and supply chain management. The company's platform enhances operations through AI-driven solutions such as transport management, route optimisation, demand forecasting, and real-time tracking.

The newly raised funds will support CargoFL's expansion in India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and North America. The company also aims to improve product capabilities, including an AI copilot to streamline logistics, and strengthen its professional services for seamless client onboarding.

"Our goal is to refine user experience, build a scalable sales engine, and foster global growth through strategic partnerships," said CEO Deepesh Kuruppath.

CargoFL's client roster includes over 25 enterprises, such as Puma, Godrej, and Decathlon, serving industries like retail, pharma, and manufacturing. With plans to onboard 25 new clients and achieve an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of USD 3 million within 18–24 months, CargoFL is poised to transform the logistics landscape with advanced AI solutions.