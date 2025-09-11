SnapE Cabs Secures USD 2.5 Mn Funding Led by Inflection Point Ventures The fresh capital will support the company's national expansion, particularly scaling operations in Delhi, leasing electric vehicles, and enhancing product offerings.

By Entrepreneur Staff

SnapE Cabs

Kolkata-based electric mobility startup SnapE Cabs has raised USD 2.5 million in a bridge round led by Inflection Point Ventures, with participation from Ah Ventures, Shish Kharesiya, Praveen Chand, Jaspreet Kaur, and other investors.

The fresh capital will support the company's national expansion, particularly scaling operations in Delhi, leasing electric vehicles, and enhancing product offerings.

Founded in 2021 by Mayank Bindal, SnapE Cabs operates as a fully integrated electric mobility platform combining an EV fleet with its own charging infrastructure.

The startup claims that it currently manages over 1,100 electric cabs, up from 500 in late 2024, and has completed more than 3.2 million rides. SnapE recently reported gross revenue of INR 120 crore and achieved EBITDA profitability in January 2025.

As per the official release, SnapE recently expanded to Delhi through a strategic partnership with ride-hailing platform Rapido. Within three months, SnapE deployed 200 cars in the city, which have already achieved profitability.

The firm said that its operating costs are reported to be 60 to 70 percent lower than those of traditional internal combustion engine cabs, allowing competitive pricing while maintaining margins.

Founder and CEO Mayank Bindal said, "We are not just expanding; we are delivering profitability at scale. With IPV backing us, SnapE has already deployed 200 electric cabs in Delhi that have been profitable from day one. Over the next year, we plan to add another 1,000 cars to meet the supply gap in the market. Our focus is on building a supply-led infrastructure model that empowers demand aggregators and proves EV fleet economics work today."

SnapE Cabs faces competition from players such as BluSmart, Ola Electric, and Uber Green.
