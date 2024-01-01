Alia Bhatt

Baby Care Brand SuperBottoms Announces Actor Alia Bhatt As Its Investor And Brand Ambassador

SuperBottoms has also been leading the "Guilt Free Diapering" revolution in India – with the sole purpose of enabling parents to make the guilt-free diapering choice for their babies, and for the planet

By Teena Jose
Reliance Brands Likely To Acquire Alia Bhatt's Ed-a-Mamma: Report

The talks between Reliance and Ed-a-Mamma are in the final stages and an agreement is likely in the next 7-10 days, according to the report

After Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt Bets on Nykaa

Bhatt has invested an undisclosed amount in omnichannel lifestyle retailer

4 Celebrity Beauty Looks that Swept Us Off Our Feet: Recreate Them in Our Style

Our Bollywood divas have always left the onlookers on the red carpet gasping with much drama. Here's a little help from us to recreate some of our favourite looks.

Alia Bhatt-backed Start-up Will Utilise Funds to Provide Personal Style Concierges

The start-up,which has raised $2 million from US-based investor AMJ Ventures, will utilise the funds towards developing its machine learning capabilities

Being High on Life and Dazzling the Real-Life Runway

One conversation with the famous designer Archana Kochhar and you realize that her conditioning has a lot to do with her success.