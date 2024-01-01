Alia Bhatt
Baby Care Brand SuperBottoms Announces Actor Alia Bhatt As Its Investor And Brand Ambassador
SuperBottoms has also been leading the "Guilt Free Diapering" revolution in India – with the sole purpose of enabling parents to make the guilt-free diapering choice for their babies, and for the planet
Reliance Brands Likely To Acquire Alia Bhatt's Ed-a-Mamma: Report
The talks between Reliance and Ed-a-Mamma are in the final stages and an agreement is likely in the next 7-10 days, according to the report
After Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt Bets on Nykaa
Bhatt has invested an undisclosed amount in omnichannel lifestyle retailer
Alia Bhatt-backed Start-up Will Utilise Funds to Provide Personal Style Concierges
The start-up,which has raised $2 million from US-based investor AMJ Ventures, will utilise the funds towards developing its machine learning capabilities
