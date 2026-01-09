Alia Bhatt's Ed-a-Mamma Enters Baby Personal Care Segment with 'Your Baby Safe' Range The 'Your Baby Safe' portfolio includes products across skin, bath, hygiene and laundry care, such as head-to-toe baby wash, lotion, massage oil, talc-free powder, anti-rash balm, wet wipes and laundry detergent.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Alia Bhatt

Ed-a-Mamma, a children's lifestyle brand founded by actor Alia Bhatt, has entered the baby and kids personal care segment with the launch of a new range called 'Your Baby Safe'. The move marks the brand's expansion beyond its existing portfolio of apparel, toys, books and bedding, as it looks to build a presence in everyday baby care essentials.

The new category was introduced at a launch event held at Jio World Drive in Mumbai, where Bhatt presented the full range and a brand film centred on the idea that parents prioritise safety in daily care routines.

The 'Your Baby Safe' portfolio includes products across skin, bath, hygiene and laundry care, such as head-to-toe baby wash, lotion, massage oil, talc-free powder, anti-rash balm, wet wipes and laundry detergent.

According to the company, all products are dermatologically tested, paediatrician-recommended and hypoallergenic. The formulations use plant-derived actives and are vegan and cruelty-free. They are also free from parabens, sulphates, talc, mineral oils, artificial dyes and other harsh chemicals, reflecting a growing demand for gentler personal care options for infants and young children.

Alia Bhatt said, "Ed-a-Mamma has always been about growing with families, listening to what parents need and creating products that feel safe. Expanding into baby care is an exciting new chapter for the brand, because we're all about making everyday routines a little easier."

Sustainability continues to be a focus for the brand. Ed-a-Mamma stated that for every unit sold, 0.5 kg of plastic waste will be diverted through verified waste recovery programmes in India, making the brand plastic positive. While the baby care products are packaged in virgin, food-grade bottles for safety reasons, the company aims to offset its plastic use through this initiative.

The personal care range will be available through Ed-a-Mamma's D2C website and its flagship stores in cities including Mumbai, Pune, Noida, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, supporting its wider omni-channel growth strategy in India's baby and family care market.
