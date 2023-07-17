The talks between Reliance and Ed-a-Mamma are in the final stages and an agreement is likely in the next 7-10 days, according to the report

Reliance Brands, a part of Reliance Industries' retail arm Reliance Retail Ventures, is reportedly in talks to fully acquire Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt's childwear brand Ed-a-Mamma for around INR 300 crore to INR 350 crore.

The talks between Reliance and Ed-a-Mamma are in the final stages and an agreement is likely in the next 7-10 days, according to an ET report, citing executives aware of the matter, adding that the acquisition is expected to expand Reliance's kidswear portfolio.

Last year, Alia Bhatt had talked about her future plans about Ed-a-Mamma. She told PTI that, "I would like to expand more into the infant segment. I would like to even add more vertical categories in and around the space of family care. Also, the brand is more about storytelling to help children understand the planet better and make them more sensitive about the same."

Ed-a-Mamma is a conscious clothing brand founded in 2020 by Alia Bhat combines two things she cares about the most – The Planet and the Children.

"I wanted to focus on bridging a need gap. I thought we may have to move away from fashion and focus on a gap that lies in another product. There was a need for a world-class children's clothing brand, which is Made in India," said Alia, during the brand launch.

Apart from ecommerce platforms such as Myntra, Ajio, FirstCry, Amazon and Tata CliQ, the brand is sold through its own webstore and retail chains such as Lifestyle and Shoppers Stop