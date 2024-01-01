Amitabh Kant
Amitabh Kant Asks Insurers And Pension Companies To Back Startups: Report
As per the report, a slowdown in investor funding has forced many startups to re-analyze their business projections, halt new experimentations, triggering layoffs across the sector
India's Focus Would Be On Climate Crisis, Food, Energy And SDG: Amitabh Kant
While addressing a session on the second day of Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas, Kant reportedly asked the Indian diaspora to be the brand ambassadors for G-20 summit and promote India's financial inclusion and technological transformation models
India Received $38 Bn Inflow Of FDI During the Pandemic: Amitabh Kant
Stressing upon artificial intelligence, the NITI Aayog CEO said it can help to add $957 billion to the Indian economy by 2035
E-mobility for Future: All EVs on Roads Post 2030, Proposes NITI Aayog
In a step towards the cleaner India, NITI Aayog recommends the EV way