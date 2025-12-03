You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Geospatial technologies have become central to modern planning, enabling countries to design infrastructure, monitor development and deliver public services with accuracy. In India, these tools now sit at the heart of digital governance, shaping decisions from rural mapping to urban transformation.

India's geospatial market, currently valued at INR 50,000 crore, is projected to double to nearly INR 1.06 lakh crore by 2030, Amitabh Kant, IAS and Board Member, L and T, said in his special address at the opening of the four day GeoSmart World Conference and Expo 2025. He added that India's space economy is expected to reach USD 44 billion by 2033, a projection he believes should fuel far greater national ambition.

Kant noted that the geospatial sector was opened in 2021 after significant resistance. "The potential today is huge, but innovation must move at the pace of India's ambition. Geospatial technologies are foundational and we cannot build a Viksit Bharat without them," he said.

He warned that closed or restricted datasets hinder progress and urged a shift toward open, interoperable and machine readable data so India can compete with countries like the United Kingdom, Singapore and the Nordic nations.

"In the next 12 months, build one fully operational Indian city running on a live geospatial and AI operating system. Not a pilot, not a demo, but a real city with measurable improvements. One city can set a global benchmark," he said.

The conference began with reflections on India's swift transformation in the geospatial and space ecosystem. The opening remarks described the nation's progress as explosive and purpose driven, driven by reforms that changed how India maps and manages growth.

Vivek Bharadwaj, IAS and Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, showcased the impact of the SVAMITVA programme. More than 3.5 lakh villages have been surveyed and over 3 crore property cards issued. "This is not just mapping. It is rewriting the economic and social story of rural India," he said.

Manoj Joshi, IAS and Secretary, Department of Land Resources, explained India's emerging Land Stack that integrates base maps, verified plot boundaries and unified parcel level datasets. "A precise land map is the backbone of transparent governance, efficient planning and citizen trust," he said.

Other speakers stressed the need for navigation independence, the growing role of GIS, the value of high resolution aerial data and the importance of unified mapping frameworks as India deepens its geospatial capabilities.