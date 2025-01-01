Ankit Nagori
Tiger Shroff Introduces Prowl Men's Grooming Range
The collection includes six essentials: face wash, body wash, face cream, sunscreen, roll-on deodorant and lip balm.
Curefoods Acquires National Rights for Krispy Kreme, Strengthens F&B Portfolio
As part of the acquisition, Curefoods will now oversee 11 Krispy Kreme stores in Delhi-NCR, expanding its footprint to over 100 locations nationwide.
JetSynthesys Welcomes Nikhil Kamath, Ankit Nagori, and Prashanth Prakash as Franchise Owners for GEPL Bengaluru Team
The second season of the league, which is set to take place in early 2025, will see Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, Curefoods founder Ankit Nagori, and Accel partner Prashanth Prakash stepping into the role of franchise owners.
Rakul Preet Singh and Curefoods Join Hands to Launch Arambam
By 2024, the Hyderabad-based hospitality brand hopes to have ten cloud kitchens and three more stores in Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad.