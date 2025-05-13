As part of the acquisition, Curefoods will now oversee 11 Krispy Kreme stores in Delhi-NCR, expanding its footprint to over 100 locations nationwide.

Curefoods has acquired pan-India rights for Krispy Kreme, the iconic global doughnut and coffee brand, marking a strategic milestone in its expansion journey.

The move gives the Bengaluru-based F&B house full control over Krispy Kreme's India operations, extending beyond its previous exclusive distribution rights for South India.

As part of the acquisition, Curefoods has taken over 11 Krispy Kreme stores in the Delhi NCR region. This includes seven physical retail outlets and four cloud kitchens in prominent locations such as Worldmark Aerocity, Select City Walk Mall Saket, Ambience Mall Gurgaon, Promenade Mall Vasant Kunj, and Mall of India Noida.

With this expansion, Curefoods now operates more than 100 Krispy Kreme outlets across India, comprising a mix of dine-in stores and cloud kitchens. The deal not only marks Curefoods' entry into North India but also signals its intent to scale the brand further in western regions like Mumbai.

"This marks a pivotal step in Krispy Kreme's India journey. With full national rights now under our umbrella, we are excited to build a unified strategy for brand growth, customer experience, and innovation across the country," said Ankit Nagori, Founder, Curefoods. "Delhi NCR is the beginning, and we are committed to scaling Krispy Kreme in a way that's sustainable, accessible, and exciting for our consumers."

Founded in 2020, Curefoods houses several popular F&B brands including EatFit, CakeZone, Nomad Pizza, and Frozen Bottle, leveraging a tech-driven and cloud-first model to reach consumers nationwide.