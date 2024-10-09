The second season of the league, which is set to take place in early 2025, will see Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, Curefoods founder Ankit Nagori, and Accel partner Prashanth Prakash stepping into the role of franchise owners.

JetSynthesys, a leading digital entertainment and technology company, announced a new phase in the Global e-Cricket Premier League (GEPL) by welcoming three prominent business leaders as joint owners of the Bengaluru franchise team. The second season of the league, which is set to take place in early 2025, will see Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, Curefoods founder Ankit Nagori, and Accel partner Prashanth Prakash stepping into the role of franchise owners.

This development marks the official beginning of franchise team sales for GEPL's second season, following the league's successful debut in December last year. GEPL Season 1 garnered impressive attention, with over 200,000 registrations and a final roster of 64 top players who formed eight competitive teams. These teams competed in the cricket video game Real Cricket, JetSynthesys' flagship esports title. The season concluded with thrilling matches, and the event accumulated a multi-platform reach of over 70 million, with over 1.1 million minutes of viewership on JioCinema alone.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nikhil Kamath, Ankit Nagori, and Prashanth Prakash to the GEPL family. Their participation is a testament to the growing recognition of e-cricket as a mainstream sport. With an expanded team format and new league guidelines, we are set to elevate the competitive spirit and excitement to new heights globally," said Rajan Navani, CEO and founder of JetSynthesys.

The new team owners also shared their enthusiasm for this venture, recognizing the rising importance of esports in India. Nikhil Kamath emphasised the rapid growth of India's gaming industry, stating, "The gaming industry is incredibly exciting right now, especially with how fast things are moving in India. We've reached a point where we're not just participating in global gaming—we're creating esportable games for the world. Real Cricket is a prime example of that. Partnering with Rajan and JetSynthesys for the Global e-Cricket Premier League is a good opportunity to help foster and inspire young talent in this dynamic space."

Ankit Nagori added, "I'm truly passionate about the video gaming industry and excited about the vision JetSynthesys has for taking cricket to the world as India's premier esport. This is my way of giving back and supporting the next generation of gamers. Together, I believe we can turn gaming into the next big contributor to India's GDP and create fulfilling careers for talented individuals."

"This partnership with JetSynthesys aligns perfectly with my passion for innovation and my belief in the potential of cricket as a global esport. Together, we can create a vibrant ecosystem that empowers aspiring gamers and showcases their talent on an international stage," Prashanth Prakash added.

Rohit Potphode, CEO and League Commissioner of GEPL, spoke of the growing ecosystem surrounding GEPL and the new opportunities it creates. "This year, the league promises to be bigger than ever, uniting players, franchise owners, fans, and sponsors to create immense value and deliver unforgettable experiences for everyone involved."

With a focus on expanding opportunities in event management, broadcasting, and talent management, GEPL is not only a competitive platform for gamers but also a growing industry in itself. The league provides players with competitive salaries, allowing them to build careers while competing for the coveted title of 'e-Cricket Icon' on a global stage.

The finals of GEPL Season 2, scheduled for January 2025, are expected to attract even more attention and engagement, showcasing the blend of cricket, video gaming, and entertainment that has turned e-cricket into a revolutionary platform for emerging esports athletes.