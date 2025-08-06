You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has announced the launch of Prowl Men's Grooming, a new skincare and personal care line aimed at the modern Indian man. The range is now available on Amazon and Myntra.

The collection includes six essentials: face wash, body wash, face cream, sunscreen, roll-on deodorant and lip balm. Designed with high-performance ingredients, the products feature classic, nostalgic scents inspired by traditional aftershaves, updated for contemporary lifestyles.

Tiger Shroff said, "We aren't selling vanity. We're selling confidence, preparation and positive masculinity. Prowl products are made for men like me who need to be ready on set, at the gym or on the go. I've personally approved the texture, smell and feel. They're my daily essentials."

Tiger was closely involved in the creation process, from formulation to packaging. The brand is backed by investor Ankit Nagori and developed in collaboration with Lap Ventures and Everything Beautiful Pvt Ltd.

"The Indian male grooming market is evolving. Our research shows that men are increasingly looking for credible and scientific grooming solutions. That's exactly what Prowl offers," said Ankit Nagori.

Prowl aims to position grooming as an everyday lifestyle choice for men who want to stay prepared for any moment.