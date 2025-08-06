Tiger Shroff Introduces Prowl Men's Grooming Range The collection includes six essentials: face wash, body wash, face cream, sunscreen, roll-on deodorant and lip balm.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Tiger Shroff

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has announced the launch of Prowl Men's Grooming, a new skincare and personal care line aimed at the modern Indian man. The range is now available on Amazon and Myntra.

The collection includes six essentials: face wash, body wash, face cream, sunscreen, roll-on deodorant and lip balm. Designed with high-performance ingredients, the products feature classic, nostalgic scents inspired by traditional aftershaves, updated for contemporary lifestyles.

Tiger Shroff said, "We aren't selling vanity. We're selling confidence, preparation and positive masculinity. Prowl products are made for men like me who need to be ready on set, at the gym or on the go. I've personally approved the texture, smell and feel. They're my daily essentials."

Tiger was closely involved in the creation process, from formulation to packaging. The brand is backed by investor Ankit Nagori and developed in collaboration with Lap Ventures and Everything Beautiful Pvt Ltd.

"The Indian male grooming market is evolving. Our research shows that men are increasingly looking for credible and scientific grooming solutions. That's exactly what Prowl offers," said Ankit Nagori.

Prowl aims to position grooming as an everyday lifestyle choice for men who want to stay prepared for any moment.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

The One Mistake Entrepreneurs Should Never Make, According to This Founder and Investor Who Sold Her Last Company for $235 Million

Serial entrepreneur and investor, Kim Perell, shares hard-earned advice in her new book, "Mistakes That Made Me a Millionaire."

By Dan Bova
Side Hustle

At 24, She Immigrated to the U.S. and Worked at Walmart. Then She Turned Savings Into a 'Magic' Side Hustle Surpassing $1 Million This Year.

Mehek Khera was burnt out and grappling with health issues when inspiration struck.

By Amanda Breen
Accounting

The Lifetime Version of QuickBooks Is Going Viral at More Than 70% Off

Save $499 only while the offer lasts.

By Entrepreneur Store
News and Trends

NxtGen Launches Indigenous Open Source-Based Agentic AI Platform

Positioned as India's alternative to ChatGPT, 'M' claims to set a new benchmark for sovereign, high-performance AI built entirely by open systems

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

IIM Bangalore Launches PEVC Research Centre to Strengthen Industry-Academia Collaboration

The initiative aims to bridge academic research with the dynamic needs of India's PEVC ecosystem. It will support advanced research, offer specialised academic programmes, host sector-focused events, and act as a forum for policy discussions.

By Entrepreneur Staff