Ankur capital
Agrizy Secures USD 9.8 Mn in Series A Round Led by Accion and Omnivore to Boost Agri-Processing
The funding will be used to expand existing and new product lines, develop value-added advisory services, and provide quality financial services to better serve processors and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs).
Edtech Startup MyCaptain Raises INR 14 Cr from Inflection Point Ventures, MyNavi and Others
With the funds raised, the Bengaluru-based startup intends to broaden its offering by introducing more courses, setting up regional sales centres, and driving expansion in new areas.
Ankur Capital Launches Day Zero, Pre-Seed Funding Platform For Early-Stage Startups
The platform will be sector-agnostics and will primarily focus on sectors like agriculture, health, SMB SaaS, fintech, logistics, mobility, construction, livelihood and everything in between
Ankur Capital Announces First Close of its Second Fund at INR 240 crore
Ankur Capital Fund II will be deployed in tech start-ups serving the next billion Indians