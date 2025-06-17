Saswat Finance Raises USD 2.6 Mn Led by Ankur Capital to Scale Rural Fintech Infrastructure The Mumbai-based startup aims to deploy the fresh funds to expand its technology infrastructure, launch new financial products, and scale operations across Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Saswat Finance

Mumbai-based fintech startup Saswat Finance has raised USD 2.6 million in a pre-Series A round led by Ankur Capital, with Incubate Fund Asia doubling down on its earlier investment.

The startup aims to deploy the fresh funds to expand its technology infrastructure, launch new financial products, and scale operations across Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh.

Founded in 2022 by Arun Tiwari, Indrajyoti Bhattacharjee, and Ravi Ranjan Chaudhary, Saswat Finance is building a tech-first rural finance platform that leverages traditional and alternative data to unlock credit access for smallholder farmers and nano/micro enterprises.

The company's proprietary platform enables efficient credit origination, digital collections, and insurance distribution, with early services focused on cattle loans, insurance, and para-veterinary support. It uses unique data inputs like milk production, cash flow trends, and geographic indicators to deliver more accurate risk assessments and tailored financial offerings.

"This new funding will empower us to advance our mission by investing in technology, deepening our reach, and aggressively scaling our operations," said Arun Tiwari, CEO and Co-founder of Saswat Finance. "Saswat is uniquely positioned at the intersection of fintech, agritech, and insuretech to redefine access to financial services for underpenetrated segments."

The startup claims to have already partnered with major players in the dairy cooperative ecosystem such as AMUL, Britannia, Schreiber Dynamix, and Hatsun, as well as insurers like Iffco Tokio and AIC, and lenders including RBL Bank and Ambit Finvest, to strengthen its distribution and product capabilities.

Krishnan Neelakantan, Partner at Ankur Capital, remarked, "Saswat is addressing a critical market gap by using their tech platform and leveraging alternative data for delivering substantial value at the last mile."

Rajeev Ranka, Partner at Incubate Fund Asia, added, "We are delighted to double down on our partnership with a team that combines strong financial services expertise with execution capability."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

AI Is Going to 'Replace Everybody' in Several Fields, According to the 'Godfather of AI.' Here's Who He Says Should Be 'Terrified.'

Geoffrey Hinton, called the "Godfather of AI" due to his pioneering work on AI, says some fields face a heavier risk of replacement due to automation.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Starbucks Is Hiring a 'Global Content Creator' to Travel, Drink Coffee, and Get Paid Six Figures

It's the last week to apply for a coffee and travel "dream job."

By Erin Davis
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
News and Trends

Sectors Witnessing Explosive AI Growth in India

India's AI market is booming from recruitment and finance to multilingual agents, collaborative innovation is fuelling the next wave of sectoral growth

By Shivani Tiwari
News and Trends

Spinny Raises USD 30.6 Mn from WestBridge Capital in Expanded Series F Round

This latest capital injection pushes the round's total size to around USD 161 million, with Accel Leaders Fund having previously led the round with a USD 131 million investment.

By Entrepreneur Staff