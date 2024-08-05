The funding will be used to expand existing and new product lines, develop value-added advisory services, and provide quality financial services to better serve processors and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs).

Indian B2B agri-processing platform Agrizy has raised USD 9.8 million (INR 82 crore) in a Series A equity round co-led by Accion, a global nonprofit dedicated to financial inclusion, and Omnivore, an agritech investor in India. The round also saw participation from Capria Ventures, Thai Wah Ventures, and existing investor Ankur Capital.

With this investment, Agrizy plans to expand its services into new product areas and geographies, develop advisory and financial services for processing businesses and farmer-producer organisations (FPOs), and further strengthen its online-enabled marketplace.

Vicky Dodani, Co-founder and CEO at Agrizy, said, "India lags behind in food processing levels. Agrizy aims to transform the country into a leading global food processing hub by improving accountability throughout the value chain through technology integration. We will help FPOs and MSME processors comply with global quality standards while offering these underserved stakeholders working capital from formal financial institutions. The current investment will empower Agrizy to actively drive these crucial initiatives in both local and global markets."

Founded in 2021 by Saket Chirania and Vicky Dodani, Agrizy addresses key challenges faced by FPOs and MSME agrifood processors. The platform links underutilised processing capacities with major buyers' needs, assists with sourcing raw materials, and provides operational standardisation, quality certification, and access to competitive working capital.

Surya Mantha, Managing Partner, Capria Ventures, said, "With their deep understanding of supply chain dynamics and operational efficiency, the Agrizy team has demonstrated impressive revenue growth and expanded margins in a short time. We are confident that their technology-enabled solution, enhanced by IoT-based sensors and generative AI, will make Agrizy a trusted partner for both domestic companies and importers across the globe."

Since its inception, Agrizy claims to have served over 100 institutional clients across domestic and international markets, including Europe, North America, and Asia. The platform has processed more than 100,000 MT of agrifood products, revolutionising the industry for both processors and brands.

John Fischer, Chief Investment Officer at Accion, added, "Agrizy is seeking to reshape traditional agri-processing by providing a robust marketplace and support to improve production. The company aims to also address the lack of quality financing for small processors and the farmer producer organisations that supply them, helping to increase incomes in rural communities. Through our partnership with Agrizy, we will leverage Accion's global expertise to help the company grow, connecting many processors and smallholder farmers to responsible financial services and formal markets for the first time."

This Series A round follows Agrizy's previous fundraising efforts, including USD 5 million in debt funding from Vivriti Capital, YES Bank, and SBI last year.