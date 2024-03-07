With the funds raised, the Bengaluru-based startup intends to broaden its offering by introducing more courses, setting up regional sales centres, and driving expansion in new areas.

With participation from MyNavi, Piper Serica, Inflection Point Ventures, Super Capital, and Ankur Capital, the education technology startup MyCaptain has secured INR 14 crores in a new investment round.

In January 2022, Ankur Capital led the startup's USD 3 million pre-Series A round of funding.

MyCaptain intends to open more than four regional sales centres and extend their hybrid programs into a variety of cities. It also aims to expand the course offerings by adding new courses and programs in order to meet the portfolio milestone of 50+ beginning courses and 5+ placement readiness programs.

Mohammed Zeeshan, Co-Founder and CEO of MyCaptain said, "With this fresh round of funding, we continue our focus on building out a full stack career platform for your early career journey. Our platform has courses designed for career discovery and exploration as well as Job Focussed Bootcamps being run in Classroom Centres and Online."

"We crossed 20,000+ enrollments across our courses and will be ending with Rs 31 crore in booking revenue in FY 23/24. Our next focus is to reach 50,000+ yearly enrollments in our courses and Rs 100 crore in bookings by FY 25/26," he added.

Founded in 2016 by Mohammed Zeeshan, Sameer Ramesh and Ruhan Naqash, MyCaptain provides courses for career exploration and discovery as well as job-focused bootcamps that are conducted online and in classroom centres.

The startup claims that it has trained more than 250,000 learners in careers across content, design, visual arts, finance, business and more.

Mitesh Shah, Co-Founder, Inflection Point Ventures, said, "Digital era has brought sweeping transformation across all industries. However, the education sector remains the same. While traditional fields like medicine, engineering, and CA remain vital, they cannot sustain the demands of modern society. There is an urgent need for individuals proficient in web design, social media management, content writing and digital marketing strategies, yet these courses are far from being integrated into mainstream education. MyCaptain addresses the gap by offering courses like artificial intelligence, business analytics course, digital marketing and more to ensure students are well-prepared for the evolving professional landscape."