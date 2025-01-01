ANSR

GCCs Expand Office Space Capacity at an Accelerated Pace in India

GCC are projected to add another 45-50 million sq. ft., accounting for 42 per cent of the total office space demand in India by 2026

By Ayushman Baruah
GCCs Project Salary Hike of 9.9% in 2025, Attrition Hits Record Low Last Year

GCCs are increasingly leveraging AI and analytics to personalize rewards, conduct real-time pay equity audits, optimize benefits, and build agile, future-ready talent strategies.

GCCs Move Beyond Tech to Multifunctional Hubs of Expertise: ANSR

By diversifying their talent base, GCCs will have a strategic advantage in tackling complex global challenges and meeting industry-specific demands.

India has the Potential to Host over 620 New Large GCCs by 2030: ANSR

The BFSI sector dominates GCCs in India, followed by Manufacturing and Retail/CPG. There is also a strong focus on digital technologies, with 85 per cent of GCCs engaged in digital commerce initiatives.