GCCs Expand Office Space Capacity at an Accelerated Pace in India
GCC are projected to add another 45-50 million sq. ft., accounting for 42 per cent of the total office space demand in India by 2026
GCCs Project Salary Hike of 9.9% in 2025, Attrition Hits Record Low Last Year
GCCs are increasingly leveraging AI and analytics to personalize rewards, conduct real-time pay equity audits, optimize benefits, and build agile, future-ready talent strategies.
GCCs Move Beyond Tech to Multifunctional Hubs of Expertise: ANSR
By diversifying their talent base, GCCs will have a strategic advantage in tackling complex global challenges and meeting industry-specific demands.
India has the Potential to Host over 620 New Large GCCs by 2030: ANSR
The BFSI sector dominates GCCs in India, followed by Manufacturing and Retail/CPG. There is also a strong focus on digital technologies, with 85 per cent of GCCs engaged in digital commerce initiatives.