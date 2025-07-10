ANSR Signs MoU with Andhra Pradesh Govt to Establish GCC Campus in Visakhapatnam The ambitious project is expected to generate over 10,000 high-skilled jobs over the next five years, tapping into the region's growing talent ecosystem.

MoU signing between ANSR and Andhra Pradesh government

ANSR, a leading global capability center (GCC) consulting firm, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Andhra Pradesh to set up a world-class GCC innovation campus in Visakhapatnam's Madhurawada IT Cluster.

The ambitious project is expected to generate over 10,000 high-skilled jobs over the next five years, tapping into the region's growing talent ecosystem. ANSR will be responsible for the design, conceptualisation, and investment in the development of the campus.

Katamneni Bhaskar, IAS, Secretary to the Government, ITE&C Department, stated, "By enabling world-class infrastructure and leveraging ANSR's deep expertise in building GCCs, we aim to attract global enterprises, create thousands of high-value jobs, and fuel the next wave of digital growth from our state."

Under the MoU, the Andhra Pradesh government will support the project through land allocation, policy-level assistance, and coordination with various departments to expedite approvals.

The proposed campus will house advanced infrastructure for GCCs and ecosystem partners, including simulation labs, innovation studios, immersive tech zones, and global delivery centers with full-timezone coverage and business continuity capabilities.

The initiative aligns with the Andhra Pradesh Government's IT and GCC Policy 4.0, which aims to promote digital innovation and global investment.

"We're architecting the future of global capability distribution," said Lalit Ahuja, Founder and CEO of ANSR. "Emerging cities like Visakhapatnam represent untapped goldmines of talent and potential, and our partnership with the Government of Andhra Pradesh and APEDB will unlock this potential at scale."

ANSR also plans to leverage its global partnerships, including with Accenture and ServiceNow, to enhance ecosystem growth and client engagement.
