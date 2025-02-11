You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Global capability centers (GCCs), while retaining technology as their core agenda and area of expertise, are now evolving into dynamic, multidisciplinary hubs with domain expertise across sectors.

"Historically focused on IT and digital transformation, GCCs are broadening their horizons to integrate specialized expertise across diverse domains, reflecting their expanding role in driving global enterprise innovation. The future of GCCs will see a broadening of the talent pool to include professionals from fields such as healthcare, engineering, research and development, and more," ANSR, a GCC consulting firm said in its latest report.

For instance, GCCs will increasingly hire doctors and medical researchers to assist in healthcare innovation, particularly in areas like telemedicine, medical AI, and drug development. Chemical engineers will be crucial for GCCs in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, energy, and manufacturing, where innovations are rapidly advancing.

Marine engineers and oceanographers may join GCCs focusing on sustainable energy and the marine ecosystem, playing a key role in addressing global environmental challenges. Similarly, auto engineers will drive advancements in the automotive industry, especially with the rise of electric and autonomous vehicles.

In addition to traditional technical roles, financial analysts and supply chain experts will be increasingly sought after as GCCs look to optimize financial models and global distribution networks. Legal professionals specializing in international trade and data privacy laws will be crucial for businesses operating across borders, particularly as data regulations tighten globally. As these specialized talents increasingly converge within GCCs, these centers will not just be hubs of operational excellence but also epicenters for industry-specific innovation and thought leadership.

"By diversifying their talent base, GCCs will have a strategic advantage in tackling complex global challenges and meeting industry-specific demands. This trend highlights a broader, more inclusive approach to talent acquisition, reinforcing that GCCs will play an even greater role in shaping the global workforce beyond just tech expertise," the ANSR report said.

"For mature GCCs, especially those operating as second headquarters with multiple functions in India, the ability to connect the dots will unlock unprecedented potential. By leveraging cross-functional insights and aligning strategies, these GCCs are uniquely positioned to drive innovation, improve productivity and enable enterprise-wide transformation. This integration not only propels operational excellence but also positions GCCs as key enablers for value creation, empowering global businesses to thrive in an increasingly complex and dynamic market," said Ankur Mittal, Senior Vice President -Technology and MD, Lowe's India.

Best Sourcing: A Key Strategic Approach

As the role of GCCs continues to evolve, best-sourcing has emerged as a key strategic approach for organizations looking to drive innovation and efficiency while optimizing resources. Unlike traditional outsourcing, which focuses on cost savings, best-sourcing centers on strategically identifying the optimal mix of in-house and outsourced capabilities to maximize both talent and operational efficiency to move faster on the transformation journey.

This model allows organizations to retain strategic functions within their GCCs, while outsourcing foundational functions to specialized providers. It empowers organizations to leverage global talent, scale faster, adopt cutting-edge technologies, and focus on building competitive advantage without compromising on quality or innovation.

"The most successful GCCs exist in an ecosystem where companies are 'best-sourcing' to build unique innovation capabilities in regions with abundant talent. They are not just outsourcing but are also working closely with Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to operate and transform business processes. As the boundaries between GCCs and MSPs become more fluid, teams are increasingly working together as a cohesive unit, leveraging MSP investments in advanced technologies to achieve seamless collaboration and ensure efficiency. This synergy between GCCs and MSPs enables organizations to operate seamlessly, optimize resources, and drive innovation at scale," the report said.