As companies increasingly perceive India as the 'office to the world,' global capability centers (GCCs) are absorbing office space at an accelerated pace in the country.

GCC are projected to add another 45-50 million sq. ft., accounting for 42 per cent of the total office space demand in India by 2026, according to an ANSR report on 'The GCC Effect on India's Real Estate.' Currently, GCCs account for 32 per cent of the total office stock (760 million sq. ft.), up from 24 per cent (577 million sq. ft.) in 2019, reflecting an 8 per cent increase.

The maximum surge in demand for space will be in Grade A office spaces reinforcing the country's status as a global GCC hub, the report further stated. Also, over 75 per cent of office leasing in 2024 was in green-certified buildings showcasing the importance of ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) compliance.

Several GCCs are expanding their office space in India. One among them is Anaptyss, a digitally enabled managed services provider in the global BFSI industry, has announced a significant expansion of its physical footprint in India, with its total operational space set to exceed 100,000 sq. ft. over the next two years. This move aligns with the company's plan to double its India workforce by 2027 by adding over 600 highly skilled professionals across specialized financial services and risk management domains.

The company's flagship GCC based in Gurugram, currently spanning about 28,600 sq. ft. will be expanded by 17,000 sq. ft., bringing the total space to over 45,600 sq. ft. — nearly doubling the capacity to over 1,000 seats. The expanded center will augment the delivery for Anaptyss' growing client base in North America and South America, including Canada and Mexico. In Noida, Anaptyss operates a 55,000 sq. ft. facility with a capacity for about 500 professionals.

"We continue to see a strong global demand for our digitally enabled, value-driven managed services. The expansion of our India delivery centers, including the ramp-up of the Gurugram GCC, plans for a dedicated campus in Noida, and strategic focus on the cities of Pune, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Jaipur will help us serve the demand at scale," stated Anuj Khurana, Co-founder and CEO, Anaptyss.

As part of its growth strategy, healthcare GCC Thryve Digital is expanding its Chennai operations with a new 73,000 sq. ft. facility, adding to its 2.5 lakh sq. ft. campus. With a current workforce of 4,400, the company is set to hire 1,000 professionals, reinforcing its commitment to talent development and scaling digital capabilities within the growing GCC ecosystem.

Last year, cybersecurity company Arctic Wolf launched its first Indian GCC in Bengaluru. Today, the center is pivotal to driving innovation, product development, and enhancing the company's security operations platform.

"Our mission is to end cyber risk for organizations of all sizes, and the research and development work that will happen out of India will be a major enabler in furthering this goal," said Dan Schiappa, chief product and services officer, Arctic Wolf. "By tapping into the highly skilled workforce in Bengaluru, we aim to further accelerate the development of advanced machine learning models and AI-driven cybersecurity detections within our platform, providing our customers with unparalleled protection against evolving cyber threats."

According to ANSR, industry-wise, the technology sector accounted for 47 per cent of the total leasing activity, followed by flexible space providers at 19 per cent, banking, financial services & insurance(BFSI) at 16 per cent, and manufacturing companies at 9 per cent.

As GCCs continue to expand their workforces, this has led to the emergence of 'micromarkets' which are essentially state-of-the-art technology hubs and IT parks on the outskirts of the main city, offering ergonomically designed workspaces tailored to the needs of the GCCs.

The high absorption of office spaces is also a function of the reversal of remote work trend in the GCC sector. "Companies are implementing stricter return-to-office policies, increasing demand for physical workspace. This shift is influencing real estate planning, with GCCs securing larger footprints for growing on-site teams. The focus on collaboration reinforces the value of in-person environments," ANSR said in an earlier report.

"Real estate growth driven by GCCs is no longer just about square footage — it's about innovation in how workspaces are designed and used. Unlike traditional offices, GCCs are built as culturally integrated ecosystems that foster collaboration, agility, and enterprise alignment. From flexible, tech-enabled campuses to sustainable, employee-first environments, GCCs are reshaping the future of office space in India. As GCCs expand beyond traditional metros, they are unlocking demand for world-class infrastructure in emerging cities, fuelling sustainable and inclusive urban growth," said Smitha Hemmigae, Managing Director, ANSR.