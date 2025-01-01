Apoorva Ranjan Sharma
MS Dhoni-backed Garuda Aerospace Raises INR 100 Cr in Series B from Venture Catalysts
A significant portion of the new funding will also be allocated to expanding Garuda's IP portfolio, which currently includes over 20 patents, and to build a new design facility focused on next-gen drone systems.
TiE Mumbai Appoints Dr Apoorva Ranjan Sharma as New President from April 2025
A serial entrepreneur, mentor, and co-founder of several pioneering incubators and accelerators, Dr Sharma brings two decades of experience in startup investments, mentoring, and ecosystem building.
100Unicorns Expands to UAE with First Foreign Market Office in Abu Dhabi
The move strategically positions the fund as a gateway to the MENA region, aiming to strengthen ties between the Indian and UAE startup ecosystems through investment, acceleration, and incubation initiatives.
Fueling Innovation Across 650 Districts: Venture Catalysts
Over the past eight years, the Mumbai-based firm claims to have invested in over 500 (till March 2024) startups diversified into over 40 sectors and covering over 650 districts in India.