TiE Mumbai Appoints Dr Apoorva Ranjan Sharma as New President from April 2025 A serial entrepreneur, mentor, and co-founder of several pioneering incubators and accelerators, Dr Sharma brings two decades of experience in startup investments, mentoring, and ecosystem building.

Dr Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, President, TiE Mumbai|LinkedIn

The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Mumbai has announced a significant leadership transition, naming Dr Apoorva Ranjan Sharma as its new President effective April 2025. A prominent figure in India's startup ecosystem, Dr Sharma will serve a two-year term, succeeding Ranu Vohra, who has steered the organisation through a transformative phase over the past two years.

A serial entrepreneur, mentor, and co-founder of several pioneering incubators and accelerators, Dr Sharma brings two decades of experience in startup investments, mentoring, and ecosystem building. His appointment marks a new chapter for TiE Mumbai, which has grown into one of the most influential platforms for entrepreneurs in India.

"It has been a privilege to lead TiE Mumbai and witness its growth into a dynamic and influential platform for entrepreneurs. I am delighted to welcome Dr Apoorva Ranjan Sharma as the new President. His experience and deep engagement with the startup ecosystem will be instrumental in taking TiE Mumbai to greater heights," Ranu Vohra, Past President, TiE Mumbai said.

Over the last two years, TiE Mumbai has accelerated its impact across the entrepreneurial landscape. The chapter has curated high-impact events, enhanced investor-startup connect programs, expanded mentorship efforts, and played a key role in shaping Mumbai as a thriving innovation hub aligned with global trends.

Dr Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, President, TiE Mumbai said, "I am humbled and honoured to be appointed President of TiE Mumbai. I sincerely thank the Past Presidents and the current Board for entrusting me with this responsibility. My vision is to expand the chapter's impact through deeper collaborations, more inclusive programs, and ecosystem-wide engagement with startups, investors, corporates, academia, and policymakers."

With plans to deepen TiE's connect with key stakeholders and build knowledge-driven programs, the new leadership aims to position Mumbai as a preferred destination for startup innovation and excellence.

Dr Sharma's contributions to India's entrepreneurial ecosystem are vast. He has mentored over 500 startups, including 100+ soonicorns and five unicorns. He is credited with democratising angel investing and establishing India's first accelerator and incubator. He co-founded Venture Catalysts, which ranks among the top 10 global early-stage investors, with operations in over 55 cities and 10 countries. The group manages USD 500 million in assets under multiple VC entities including 100Unicorns, Beams Fintech, Elev8, and Spyre.

An active member of various government committees, Dr Sharma is a trusted voice in shaping India's startup governance. His academic background includes a PhD in Incubation and a Diploma in Mentoring Studies from UC Berkeley.

Founded in 1992 in Silicon Valley, TiE has grown into a global nonprofit supporting entrepreneurship through mentoring, education, networking, and funding. With over 11,000 members across 60 chapters in 17 countries, TiE continues to champion innovation and entrepreneurial spirit worldwide.
