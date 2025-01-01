Ashish Bhatia
India Accelerator Launches USD 15 Mn Fund to Expand into Saudi Arabia
With NTDP backing, India Accelerator will onboard 8 to 10 startups in March 2026, offering capital, regulatory support, partnerships and structured market entry.
India Accelerator and V S Fortune Launch 'LeapFWD' to Boost PropTech and Construction-Tech Startups
The INR 100 crore fund aims to provide crucial financial support to emerging startups, enabling them to scale innovative solutions and drive growth within India's proptech and construction-tech ecosystem.
India Accelerator Launches Two Flagship Programs to Build Future Startup Leaders
These flagship programs are tailored to cultivate entrepreneurial and venture capital talent—nurturing the builders, operators, and investors who will shape the next wave of Indian innovation.
India Accelerator Launches 'FoundHer' to Empower Women Tech Entrepreneurs
FoundHer is a strategic initiative designed to provide women entrepreneurs with a high-impact platform to connect with investors, mentors, and industry leaders.