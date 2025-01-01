Ashish Bhatia

News and Trends

India Accelerator Launches USD 15 Mn Fund to Expand into Saudi Arabia

With NTDP backing, India Accelerator will onboard 8 to 10 startups in March 2026, offering capital, regulatory support, partnerships and structured market entry.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

India Accelerator and V S Fortune Launch 'LeapFWD' to Boost PropTech and Construction-Tech Startups

The INR 100 crore fund aims to provide crucial financial support to emerging startups, enabling them to scale innovative solutions and drive growth within India's proptech and construction-tech ecosystem.

News and Trends

India Accelerator Launches Two Flagship Programs to Build Future Startup Leaders

These flagship programs are tailored to cultivate entrepreneurial and venture capital talent—nurturing the builders, operators, and investors who will shape the next wave of Indian innovation.

News and Trends

India Accelerator Launches 'FoundHer' to Empower Women Tech Entrepreneurs

FoundHer is a strategic initiative designed to provide women entrepreneurs with a high-impact platform to connect with investors, mentors, and industry leaders.