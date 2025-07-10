These flagship programs are tailored to cultivate entrepreneurial and venture capital talent—nurturing the builders, operators, and investors who will shape the next wave of Indian innovation.

India Accelerator (IA), a prominent multi-stage venture capital fund, has launched two key initiatives aimed at fostering the next generation of Indian entrepreneurs and venture capitalists.

With a commitment of INR 20 crore, the organisation introduced IA School and IA Alpha, programs designed to equip young talent with practical startup and investment experience.

IA School targets aspiring entrepreneurs by offering a hands-on curriculum that emphasises real-world learning over theory. Through case studies, startup failure analyses, and insights from seasoned founders and investors, the program aims to shape individuals into resilient startup leaders.

Participants will receive structured support in areas such as go-to-market strategy, customer acquisition, and business model validation. IA plans to back five startups emerging from this program, helping them progress from concept to funding-ready.

The second program, IA Alpha, is a six-month venture capital immersion tailored for high-performing students from India's top institutions, including IITs, IIMs, and BITS Pilani. Modeled after global initiatives like the Dorm Room Fund and Scout Program, IA Alpha places selected students in simulated fund manager roles. They will evaluate startups using a virtual INR 20 crore fund, participate in internal investment discussions, and recommend promising ventures.

These students will not only gain behind-the-scenes exposure to the VC process but will also act as scouts within their college networks, helping IA discover emerging startups early in their journey.

Ashish Bhatia, Founder of India Accelerator, said, "The entrepreneurs of tomorrow need more than ambition—they need clarity, resilience, and a builder's mindset. With IA School and IA Alpha, we're providing immersive platforms where future founders and investors can learn by doing, embrace failure, and build with purpose."

With these programs, IA continues to extend its influence beyond funding, contributing to the development of a sustainable, founder-focused startup ecosystem where talent is cultivated from the ground up.