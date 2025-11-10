India Accelerator and V S Fortune Launch 'LeapFWD' to Boost PropTech and Construction-Tech Startups The INR 100 crore fund aims to provide crucial financial support to emerging startups, enabling them to scale innovative solutions and drive growth within India's proptech and construction-tech ecosystem.

India Accelerator and V S Fortune

India Accelerator (IA), in partnership with V S Fortune, has announced the launch of LeapFWD, a sector-focused accelerator program aimed at supporting innovation in the proptech and construction-tech sectors.

The initiative aims to empower 10 high-potential startups that are driving advancements in technology, sustainability, and construction efficiency.

The four-month program will provide startups with structured mentorship, business development opportunities, and access to a joint funding pool of INR 100 crore, backed by IA, V S Fortune, and their investor networks. LeapFWD will act as a launchpad for ventures developing solutions in smart real estate, construction automation, sustainable materials, and digital infrastructure.

Participants will also have opportunities to collaborate with real estate developers, infrastructure firms, and ecosystem partners to pilot their innovations. The program will conclude with a Demo Day, where founders will present their ideas to investors and industry leaders.

Ashish Bhatia, Founder of India Accelerator, said, "Through LeapFWD, we are creating a focused platform for startups to bring innovation, transparency, and sustainability to the forefront—helping redefine how India builds for the future."

The first LeapFWD cohort will begin in December 2025 and run until March 2026. Applications are open until November 20, 2025.
