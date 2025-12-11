India Accelerator Launches USD 15 Mn Fund to Expand into Saudi Arabia With NTDP backing, India Accelerator will onboard 8 to 10 startups in March 2026, offering capital, regulatory support, partnerships and structured market entry.

India Accelerator has announced its expansion into Saudi Arabia with a USD 15 million fund designed to support Indian startups entering and scaling in the Kingdom.

The initiative is supported by the National Technology Development Program of Saudi Arabia through its Empowering Accelerators product, which aligns with the country's Vision 2030 goals for a stronger technology driven economy.

The accelerator will focus on startups in AI, sustainability, electric mobility, proptech and deeptech. Selected startups will receive capital support, regulatory guidance, access to partnerships and connections to local investors.

The first cohort is scheduled to begin in March 2026 and will include 8 to 10 high potential startups. Applications opened on December 8, 2025 and will remain open until February 28, 2026.

Ashish Bhatia, founder of India Accelerator, said, "Saudi Arabia is emerging as one of the world's most forward looking innovation markets. Through this partnership with the National Technology Development Program, we aim to offer Indian startups a trusted and structured pathway to scale in the Kingdom. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to enabling cross border expansion and building meaningful linkages with global innovation ecosystems."

Ibrahim Neyaz, CEO of the National Technology Development Program, said, "Saudi Arabia and India are home to two advanced startup ecosystems. Through our partnership with India Accelerator, we are opening new pathways that enable Indian entrepreneurs to collaborate with Saudi partners, tap into the Kingdom's evolving technology and investment landscape, and contribute to the growth of its digital economy."

The collaboration is expected to strengthen engagement across the Gulf region and expand the global presence of India Accelerator.
