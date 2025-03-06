India Accelerator Launches 'FoundHer' to Empower Women Tech Entrepreneurs FoundHer is a strategic initiative designed to provide women entrepreneurs with a high-impact platform to connect with investors, mentors, and industry leaders.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ashish Bhatia, Founder and CEO of India Accelerator|LinkedIn

To mark International Women's Day, India Accelerator (IA), a leading fund-led accelerator and a part of the Global Accelerator Network, has announced the launch of FoundHer, a dedicated Demo Day aimed at supporting and empowering women founders in the technology startup space.

FoundHer is a strategic initiative designed to provide women entrepreneurs with a high-impact platform to connect with investors, mentors, and industry leaders.

Ashish Bhatia, Founder and CEO of India Accelerator, stated, "We are committed to unlocking new growth opportunities for women founders. This campaign aligns perfectly with our mission to provide exposure and access to industry networks and investors. Initiatives like FoundHer are instrumental in fostering a more inclusive startup ecosystem for women in India."

As part of the initiative, IA is inviting women entrepreneurs across India to submit their startup pitches in PowerPoint or video format. The accelerator will then shortlist five high-potential startups, which will be given the opportunity to pitch their business ideas at the exclusive Pitch & Demo Day. A distinguished panel of four industry experts will assess the pitches and provide valuable feedback to the finalists.

With FoundHer, India Accelerator takes a bold step toward enhancing diversity and inclusivity in the Indian startup ecosystem. By offering a dedicated platform for women entrepreneurs, the initiative aims to address systemic challenges and reshape the narrative of women-led innovation in the tech industry.

India Accelerator (IA) is a seed-stage startup accelerator that actively supports early-stage startups through its joint venture Finvolve, along with its three Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) and a GIFT City Fund. With a mission to provide more than just funding, IA offers a comprehensive ecosystem that includes mentorship, strategic guidance, and an extensive investor network, enabling startups to thrive in a competitive landscape.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

This Self-Made Millionaire Who Lived in a Trailer Park Before Starting a Business at 19 Reveals Her 'Superpower' — and 1 Quality That Sets Successful People Apart

Candy Valentino, a serial founder and investor, shares how she got her start — and advice for other women in business.

By Amanda Breen
News and Trends

Beacon.li Secures USD 7 Mn Funding Led by Sorin Investments to Scale AI Automation

With the fresh capital, Beacon.li plans to expand its AI capabilities, scale globally, and refine its enterprise automation offerings.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Technology

India a Compelling Choice for German MNCs to Set Up and Scale their GCCs

A GCC in India can generate 275 million euros in savings over five years, delivering 3-4 times higher ROI compared to an equivalent setup in Germany.

By Ayushman Baruah
News and Trends

MapMyCrop, Varaha, and Connektra.io Secure Fresh Funding to Drive Innovation

The following startups have announced their latest funding rounds, securing investments to drive innovation and expansion.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

SaralSCF Empowers Women Entrepreneurs with INR 640 Mn in Financing, Aims to Double Support in 2025

By ensuring seamless access to capital, the initiative aims to drive growth, sustainability, and innovation among women-led enterprises.

By Entrepreneur Staff