To mark International Women's Day, India Accelerator (IA), a leading fund-led accelerator and a part of the Global Accelerator Network, has announced the launch of FoundHer, a dedicated Demo Day aimed at supporting and empowering women founders in the technology startup space.

FoundHer is a strategic initiative designed to provide women entrepreneurs with a high-impact platform to connect with investors, mentors, and industry leaders.

Ashish Bhatia, Founder and CEO of India Accelerator, stated, "We are committed to unlocking new growth opportunities for women founders. This campaign aligns perfectly with our mission to provide exposure and access to industry networks and investors. Initiatives like FoundHer are instrumental in fostering a more inclusive startup ecosystem for women in India."

As part of the initiative, IA is inviting women entrepreneurs across India to submit their startup pitches in PowerPoint or video format. The accelerator will then shortlist five high-potential startups, which will be given the opportunity to pitch their business ideas at the exclusive Pitch & Demo Day. A distinguished panel of four industry experts will assess the pitches and provide valuable feedback to the finalists.

With FoundHer, India Accelerator takes a bold step toward enhancing diversity and inclusivity in the Indian startup ecosystem. By offering a dedicated platform for women entrepreneurs, the initiative aims to address systemic challenges and reshape the narrative of women-led innovation in the tech industry.

India Accelerator (IA) is a seed-stage startup accelerator that actively supports early-stage startups through its joint venture Finvolve, along with its three Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) and a GIFT City Fund. With a mission to provide more than just funding, IA offers a comprehensive ecosystem that includes mentorship, strategic guidance, and an extensive investor network, enabling startups to thrive in a competitive landscape.