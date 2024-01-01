Ashneer Grover
'Shark Tank Deal Completion Can Take 3-9 Months': Anupam Mittal Responds to Allegations of Delayed, Abandoned Funding
According to reports, winning Shark Tank India contestants have not yet received their funds while the show prepares for a third season. In a LinkedIn post, Shark Anupam Mittal defended the show's integrity.
FIR Against Ashneer Grover And His Family
The FIR has been registered under eight sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including forgery and cheating
5 Interesting Facts About Ashneer Grover's App CrickPe
Ashneer Grover's latest outing, cricket fantasy sports app named CrickPe has been riding on the IPL wave and has now established itself as a worthy challenger to other leaders in the market.
Ashneer Grover And His Sarcastic Tweet After 2nd BharatPe Co-Founder Sues Him
The BharatPe story seems to never tire of throwing up new plot twists and updates on a regular basis.
Remain Courteous: Delhi HC Advises Ashneer Grover
The court granted time to Grover and other defendants to file their response in the matter and asked the plaintiff to consider creating a confidentiality club to allow them access to certain material.
BharatPe Sues Ashneer Grover And His Family Over Misuse Of Company Funds
In a civil lawsuit, running into 2800 pages, filed in the Delhi High Court on Thursday, BharatPe has sought INR 88.67 crore from Grover, his wife Madhuri Jain Grover, and family members
Ashneer Grover Plans To Raise Up To $300 Million For His Next Startup
He had earlier said he plans to start his own venture without seeking funds from investors
Ashneer Grover To Start Another Business Venture Without Seeking Funds From Investors
The co-founder and former managing director of BharatPe had a public fallout with the board of directors of the company
Ashneer Grover Demands Resignation of BharatPe Chairman Rajnish Kumar; Seeks Written Apology From CEO Suhail Sameer
In a letter to the board of BharatPe, the former co-founder threatens defamation charges against Sameer for a comment made on Grover's sister on LinkedIn