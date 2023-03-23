Ashneer Grover And His Sarcastic Tweet After 2nd BharatPe Co-Founder Sues Him

The BharatPe story seems to never tire of throwing up new plot twists and updates on a regular basis.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The BharatPe story seems to never tire of throwing up new plot twists and updates on a regular basis. The latest one being that it's second co-founder Shashvat Nakrani has sued Ashneer Grover, the former MD, over 'unpaid shares.'

It was in 2018 that BharatPe had been started by Nakrani and Bhavik Koladiya (as reported in Mint). Each of them owned 50 per cent of the firm and in the same year Grover had joined the firm as the third co-founder and board member, buying 3,192 shares in total from Nakrani and Koladiya.

READ: The Incident Because Of Which Ashneer Grover Decided To Become An Entrepreneur

In January 2023, it was Koladiya who had taken both Grover and BharatPe to court to reclaim his company shares. He had left the company in August 2022.

With cases being filed against him on a regular basis, Grover took to Twitter to address the issue. "I am a bit confused. As @bharatpeindia shareholder am I invested in a FinTech or Law Firm ? Also a new case against Ashneer Grover every week is a feature or product release ?!!" Grover posted on his Twitter timeline. Along with this message, he also posted a photo of him attending the court hearing, cheekily adding in the tweet that, "If Court Look was a thing ! Ab kya karein - number of visits to court are tending towards number of airport visits :)"

READ: Ashneer Grover: 'I Will Cap Income Tax At 10 Per Cent If Made Chief Minister'

Grover attained fame during the first season of Shark Tank India, when memes of him would regularly go viral on social media along with his video bytes from the programme commenting or criticizing participants. He wasn't a part of the second season which has recently wrapped up, but has been a regular fixture in the news with his social media presence, interviews and also his autobiography Dogplapan.