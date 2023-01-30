Is Ashneer Grover Joining Politics? He Dropped These Hints At An IIT Bombay Event

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

He's been a successful founder, attained fame through being the acerbic judge on Shark Tank India, published his autobiography, now he might become a politician, said Ashneer Grover during a talk session at the recently concluded 18th edition of the Entrepreneurship Summit at IIT Bombay.

Ashneer Grover at IIT Bombay.

"Why should Arvind Kejriwal be the only IITian to join politics?" Grover commented, as the audience roared in approval, with the entire SAC arena inside the IIT campus reverberating with whistles and claps. The anchor went to ask him if were to become CM for a day, as seen in the Anil Kapoor starrer Nayak (2001), what changes would he incorporate?

'Shark Tank ban!' shouted out a member from the audience. "Why for one day? I'll do it for five years if I have to and I shall bring in major changes, not just at the surface level. I will cap income tax at 10 per cent," Grover replied, with the crowd erupting in raucous support once again.

During the entire interaction, Grover refused to answer certain 'useless questions' as he termed them, made it clear he wanted to converse in Hindi and not the Queen's English and gave frank and brutal replies to most questions, in a style which he has come to trademark.

SEE VIDEO: How Luke Coutinho Built An Empire

The Entrepreneurship Summit on January 28 and 29 saw a host of founders, CEOs, celebrities, YouTubers and other highly established professionals be part of panel discussions, special talks, workshops and several other events, providing a platform for discussion on innovative ideas that have the potential to transform current challenges into opportunities for positive change. Grover's session on January 28, was clearly the highlight on Day 1, as the long, exhausting snake like queues outside the arena suggested, with solid police presence.

The author can be reached at bkabir@entrepreneurindia.com and Instagram.com/kabirsinghbhandari