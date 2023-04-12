5 Interesting Facts About Ashneer Grover's App CrickPe

Ashneer Grover's latest outing, cricket fantasy sports app named CrickPe has been riding on the IPL wave and has now established itself as a worthy challenger to other leaders in the market.

By Kabir Singh Bhandari

A scene from the new CrickPe ad

The BharatPe co-founder had launched the app just ahead of the IPL, and Third Unicorn Pvt Ltd, founded by Grover, had raised $4 million in seed funding from several angel investors such as Anmol Singh Jaggi, Vishal Kedia and Anirudh Kedia.

Today, the third advertisement for the app went live, with Grover sharing it on his Twitter timeline which shows a tea seller, a sweet shop owner and a DJ presenting cash rewards to their favourite cricketer, an integral feature of the app. Here are some interesting facts about the big shark's latest venture:

  1. CrickPe is a cricket-based fantasy sports app where users who are above 18 years play virtual cricket games, taking part in contests where they can win cash prizes depending upon the real life performance of players.
  2. The users can make their own private groups to take part in contests and win rewards. A 10 per cent fee shall be charged by the app any contest and shall also offer free contests so that users can improve their playing skills.
  3. One feature which sets the platform apart from others is users can send cash rewards to their favourite cricketers. The amount that they can transfer ranges from Rs 100- Rs 100000 (per cricketer per financial year)
  4. Starting from June, CrickPe shall charge a 10 per cent fee for the cash rewards given to cricketers.
  5. Third Unicorn Pvt Ltd was launched in 2022 by Grover, which has developed CrickPe.
