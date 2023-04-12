5 Interesting Facts About Ashneer Grover's App CrickPe

Ashneer Grover's latest outing, cricket fantasy sports app named CrickPe has been riding on the IPL wave and has now established itself as a worthy challenger to other leaders in the market.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ashneer Grover's latest outing, cricket fantasy sports app named CrickPe has been riding on the IPL wave and has now established itself as a worthy challenger to other leaders in the market like Dream11, Mobile Premier League (MPL), My11Circle and others. Within 20 days of its launch, the app has crossed 10 lakh downloads.

The BharatPe co-founder had launched the app just ahead of the IPL, and Third Unicorn Pvt Ltd, founded by Grover, had raised $4 million in seed funding from several angel investors such as Anmol Singh Jaggi, Vishal Kedia and Anirudh Kedia.

Today, the third advertisement for the app went live, with Grover sharing it on his Twitter timeline which shows a tea seller, a sweet shop owner and a DJ presenting cash rewards to their favourite cricketer, an integral feature of the app. Here are some interesting facts about the big shark's latest venture: