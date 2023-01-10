Remain Courteous: Delhi HC Advises Ashneer Grover

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The Delhi High Court on Monday advised payment app BharatPe and its estranged co-founder Ashneer Grover to be courteous to each other even after their falling out, according to a PTI report.

Ashneer Grover Twitter handle

Justice Navin Chawla, while hearing BharatPe's lawsuit against Grover, its former MD, and his family members to restrain them from making allegedly defamatory statements, blamed social media for bringing us down to this level and asked the counsel for the parties to accordingly advise their respective clients, the report stated.

"Social media has actually brought us down to this level. What are we doing here? Basically, it should be courtesy to each other... You have fallen out, fight your litigation," the court reportedly pointed out. The Court also added, ""Please advise him (Grover). If there is anything, you also tell Mr (Rajiv) Nayar (appearing for BharatPe) that his client has done this. He will also advise him."

The statement came when the senior lawyer for the plaintiff company alleged that in spite of the pendency of the case Grover continued to make objectionable statements, the latter's lawyer said there is slander and accusation and defamation from both sides and claimed the other side even leaked information to the media.

Grover's counsel said he has filed an application to refer the matter for arbitration and claimed the lawsuit for alleged defamation could not have been filed by the company to espouse the cause of its officials when he has always praised the company, whereas senior lawyer for the plaintiff sad the matter will be tested in court and Grover should exercise restraint, as per the report.

Hearing both sides, the court granted time to Grover and other defendants to file their response in the matter and asked the plaintiff to consider creating a confidentiality club to allow them access to certain material.