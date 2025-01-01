AWE Funds

AWE Fellowship Program Opens Applications for First Women-in-Investing Fellowship

The program will support 10 high-potential professionals, equipping them with the skills, networks, and exposure needed to thrive in the venture capital industry.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Women's Day 2025: Celebrating Progress, Demanding Action in Investment and Leadership

This Women's Day, we celebrate the resilience, achievements, and growing influence of women in venture capital, entrepreneurship, and leadership. The journey is far from over, but the momentum is undeniable. Women are not only breaking barriers but also paving the way for future generations.

AWE Funds Welcomes Arun Seth to Investment Committee to Drive Sustainable Innovations

Seth's involvement with AWE Funds is expected to provide strategic guidance and industry expertise to scale its impact in India, enhancing investments in climate, health, fintech, agriculture, and education for sustainable development.