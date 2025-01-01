AWE Funds
AWE Fellowship Program Opens Applications for First Women-in-Investing Fellowship
The program will support 10 high-potential professionals, equipping them with the skills, networks, and exposure needed to thrive in the venture capital industry.
Women's Day 2025: Celebrating Progress, Demanding Action in Investment and Leadership
This Women's Day, we celebrate the resilience, achievements, and growing influence of women in venture capital, entrepreneurship, and leadership. The journey is far from over, but the momentum is undeniable. Women are not only breaking barriers but also paving the way for future generations.
AWE Funds Launches Women in Investing Fellowship to Advance Gender Equity in Venture Capital
This initiative aims to inspire women to pursue careers in financial investments by equipping them with the skills, knowledge, and networks required to succeed in the startup ecosystem.
AWE Funds Welcomes Arun Seth to Investment Committee to Drive Sustainable Innovations
Seth's involvement with AWE Funds is expected to provide strategic guidance and industry expertise to scale its impact in India, enhancing investments in climate, health, fintech, agriculture, and education for sustainable development.