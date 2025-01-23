This initiative aims to inspire women to pursue careers in financial investments by equipping them with the skills, knowledge, and networks required to succeed in the startup ecosystem.

AWE Funds, a gender-smart venture capital platform focused on tech-driven climate innovation, has announced the launch of its Women in Investing Fellowship Program – AWE Fellowship.

This initiative aims to inspire women to pursue careers in financial investments by equipping them with the skills, knowledge, and networks required to succeed in the startup ecosystem.

Designed for women from diverse backgrounds, underrepresented minorities, and non-traditional career paths, the program combines an intensive bootcamp and a nine-month immersive fellowship.

The program begins with a bootcamp led by seasoned venture capitalists and industry experts. Participants will gain insights into venture investing, portfolio management, and market evaluation techniques. Key components include due diligence, deal structuring, term sheet negotiations, and strategies for driving startup growth. The curriculum also covers fundraising, managing Limited Partners (LPs), and building investor relationships.

Upon completing the bootcamp, participants can apply for the nine-month fellowship, which offers hands-on experience in venture capital with AWE Funds and its partner platforms.

The initiative is partially supported by the Climate Gender Equity Fund (CGEF), a public-private partnership involving Amazon, Reckitt, Visa Foundation, USAID, and other global organizations.

CGEF aims to increase access to climate finance for women-led organisations globally, with grantmaking managed by 2X Global, a thought leader in gender and climate finance. AWE Funds claims that it is the first fund in Asia to receive CGEF support, a recognition announced during COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Jessica Espinoza, CEO of 2X Global, remarked, "Thanks to CGEF's support, AWE is launching a pioneering program to help women-centric companies secure capital while cultivating a new generation of capital allocators. This initiative can set a precedent for funds worldwide."

Seema Chaturvedi, Founder and Managing Partner of AWE Funds, highlighted the gender gap in venture capital, noting, "Only 10% of venture capitalists are women, which correlates to a mere 2% of VC funding going to women entrepreneurs. Addressing this barrier at the capital allocation level is crucial, and AWE Funds is committed to building an inclusive VC ecosystem."

AWE Funds invests in tech-led innovation promoting climate action with gender-equitable outcomes. The fund focuses on climatetech, healthtech, fintech, and Future of Work startups at Pre-Series A and Series A stages, driving impact alongside financial returns.