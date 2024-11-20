Get All Access for $5/mo

AWE Funds Welcomes Arun Seth to Investment Committee to Drive Sustainable Innovations Seth's involvement with AWE Funds is expected to provide strategic guidance and industry expertise to scale its impact in India, enhancing investments in climate, health, fintech, agriculture, and education for sustainable development.

Former British Telecom India Chairman Arun Seth

AWE Funds, a USD 15 million early-growth venture equity fund focused on sustainability-driven innovations, has announced the appointment of Arun Seth, a renowned Indian industry leader, to its Investment Committee. With an illustrious corporate career spanning IT, telecom, and regulated sectors such as energy, health, and fintech, Seth brings unparalleled expertise and a commitment to societal impact.

Seth's involvement with AWE Funds is expected to provide strategic guidance and connections to help AWE Funds' scale its impact across India. His insights into regulated industries and experience in fostering business growth will enhance AWE Funds' investment strategies, helping portfolio companies address challenges and maximise their impact. His insights will further enable AWE Funds to invest in sectors critical to sustainable development, including climate, health, fintech, agriculture, and education.

As the former Founding Managing Director and Chairman of British Telecom in India, Seth's professional journey is marked by leadership roles in renowned companies such as Dixon Technologies, Narayana Health, Jubilant Life Sciences, Tech Mahindra, and CyberMedia. His advisory expertise extends to global firms like Nutanix USA, ThoughtSpot, InMobi, and C2FO, as well as health-tech innovators like Healthifyme.

Seema Chaturvedi, Founding Partner of AWE Funds, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "We are honored to have Arun Seth join AWE Funds' Investment Committee. His diverse industry knowledge and dedication to empowering entrepreneurs align with our vision of fostering sustainable, inclusive growth. His strategic guidance will amplify our efforts to deliver robust financial and societal returns."

Beyond his corporate contributions, Seth is celebrated for his philanthropic endeavors. He chairs organisations like Helpage India and Nudge Foundation and has served on the Boards of Governors for IIM Lucknow and IIIT Delhi. An alumnus of IIT Kanpur and IIM Calcutta, Seth exemplifies a commitment to innovation and giving back.

Commenting on his new role, Seth shared, "AWE Funds' focus on tech-led innovations for community impact resonates deeply with me. I look forward to contributing to their mission of building resilient businesses that drive India's growth."

AWE Funds invests in tech-led solutions promoting climate action and gender equity, targeting sectors like climate tech, healthtech, fintech, and future of work at pre-Series A and Series A stages. The fund aims to create category leaders delivering both financial and societal impact.
