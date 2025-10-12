Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

AWE Funds operates on a clear investment philosophy rooted in India's potential to deliver both financial and social returns through innovation. "We believe extraordinary companies are created when core business models align with climate and gender-equitable outcomes," said Founder and Managing Director Seema Chaturvedi. Her team focuses on tech-led startups that address deep-rooted challenges in climate action and social equity.

Rather than taking a broad approach, AWE Funds follows a focused sector strategy. "Our sweet spot lies in climate tech, health tech, fintech, and the future of work," she explained. These sectors are carefully chosen to generate scalable impact and sustainable growth. "We don't invest across every sector. We go deep where we can catalyse transformation."

The fund typically invests between seed and Series A stages. "This is when our capital and engagement make the most difference. Startups are ready to scale and open to building robust governance from the ground up," she noted.

When evaluating early-stage startups, AWE Funds looks at more than just numbers. "Even without big datasets, loyalty and value creation speak volumes," Seema stated. Consistent revenue, customer retention, and practical founder insight are all considered key indicators.

Startups from smaller cities are assessed with the same rigor as metro-based ventures. "Founders in tier II and tier III cities often bring deep local knowledge and cost-efficient models. We look for their ability to scale and serve underserved communities, especially women," she explained.

Challenges in infrastructure or regulation are not deterrents. "We support founders who can turn complexity into opportunity," Seema asserted.

Strong founding teams are crucial. "We look for domain depth, clarity in execution, and authentic intent to create impact," she added.

Beyond capital, AWE Funds provides mentorship, strategic advice, and access to a broad network of advisors and investors. The fund has invested in six early-stage companies, including Uravu Labs and Monitra Healthcare, with a targeted fund size of INR 350 crore.

Looking ahead, Seema sees intersectional investing as the future of Indian venture capital, with focus areas like AI-led financial inclusion, women-centric climate tech, affordable diagnostics, skill-based platforms with financing, and inclusive SaaS models—each blending innovation with social impact to create long-term value.

Facts: