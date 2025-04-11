The program will support 10 high-potential professionals, equipping them with the skills, networks, and exposure needed to thrive in the venture capital industry.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In a bold move to address the stark gender imbalance in the investing world, AWE Funds and AWE Foundation have launched the AWE Fellowship Program (AFP) — India's first dedicated fellowship to train and empower women in capital allocation and venture investing.

Applications for the program opened on April 10, 2025, marking a significant step toward creating a more inclusive investment ecosystem.

With women comprising less than 10% of capital allocators and receiving only around 2% of total venture funding, AFP aims to flip the narrative by preparing a new generation of women investors. The program will support 10 high-potential professionals, equipping them with the skills, networks, and exposure needed to thrive in the venture capital industry.

"By enabling more women to sit at the investment table, we aim to create a more balanced and representative funding landscape," said Seema Chaturvedi, Founder and Managing Partner at AWE Funds. "This shift will naturally lead to more capital flowing to women-led and women-focused ventures."

The AFP unfolds in two distinct phases. Phase One includes an intensive investment bootcamp led by top VCs and industry experts, covering topics such as startup evaluation, deal structuring, LP management, and the strategic use of AI tools in investing. Critical soft skills such as negotiation, communication, and critical thinking will also be emphasised.

Phase Two offers a six to nine-month immersive experience with leading venture capital and private equity firms. Fellows will work on live deals, participate in investment committees, and gain hands-on exposure to sourcing, evaluating, and managing investments. Participation in this stage is contingent on mutual agreement between fellows and host funds.

Backed by industry leaders, host platforms, and policy organisations, AFP is not only a training ground but also a statement — that the future of venture capital must be diverse, inclusive, and visionary.

Early bird pricing for the bootcamp is available through April 24, 2025, and applications will close on May 15, 2025.

With AFP, AWE Funds is doing more than mentoring women — it's investing in the transformation of India's investment landscape.