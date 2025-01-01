Axilor Ventures

QuickShift Bags INR 22 Cr in Pre-Series A Round Led by Atomic Capital

QuickShift plans to expand its presence to NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Kolkata, with new centers coming up in Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, and Indore.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Karnataka to Launch INR 100 Cr Fund to Identify India's Top 50 AI Companies

The funds will support identifying, nurturing, and scaling India's top 50 innovative AI companies.

CAPGRID Secures USD 5 Mn Led by Anicut Capital

The fresh capital infusion will be used to accelerate CAPGRID's global expansion, enhance its AI-driven supply chain visibility and traceability solutions, and strengthen its network of MSME manufacturing partners.

Employee Engagement Platform AdvantageClub.ai and Fraud Prevention Platform RaptorX Raise Funds for Expansion

The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.