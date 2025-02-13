The fresh capital infusion will be used to accelerate CAPGRID's global expansion, enhance its AI-driven supply chain visibility and traceability solutions, and strengthen its network of MSME manufacturing partners.

Gurugram-based CAPGRID, a cloud manufacturer specialising in precision components, has successfully raised USD 5 million in an extended Series A funding round.

The investment was led by Anicut Capital, known for its strategic backing of companies across various growth stages. Existing investors Nexus Venture Partners and Axilor Ventures also participated in this round.

This latest funding comes after the startup raised USD 7 million from Nexus Venture Partners in January 2023. The round also saw the addition of two key strategic investors—Sunjay Kapur, Chairman of Sona Comstar and former ACMA president, and Vivek Vikram Singh, MD & Group CEO of Sona Comstar. Their participation signals strong industry backing for CAPGRID's innovative supply chain solutions.

The fresh capital infusion will be used to accelerate CAPGRID's global expansion, enhance its AI-driven supply chain visibility and traceability solutions, and strengthen its network of MSME manufacturing partners. By broadening its footprint across industries and component categories, the company aims to optimise manufacturing efficiency while ensuring scalability.

Anicut Capital's Partner, Dhruv Kapoor, highlighted, "CAPGRID's cloud-based manufacturing solution brings transparency and efficiency to traditionally fragmented supply chains. By handling non-critical components, CAPGRID allows manufacturers to focus on their core areas, making supply chains leaner and more resilient."

Founded in 2021 by Dheeraj Kumar Tiwari and Himanshu Singh Raghuvanshi, CAPGRID has emerged as a leader in AI-powered B2B cloud manufacturing. Its proprietary platform enables manufacturers to streamline sourcing, improve fulfillment efficiency, and gain end-to-end supply chain visibility.

Vivek Vikram Singh of Sona Comstar emphasized CAPGRID's role in transforming Indian manufacturing: "India's supply chains are often fragmented and inefficient. CAPGRID's cloud-driven approach simplifies this complexity, benefiting both manufacturers and suppliers. It's a true win-win for the industry."

As manufacturers increasingly prioritise flexible, technology-enabled supply chains, CAPGRID is leveraging digital integration, real-time analytics, and scalable supplier networks to deliver expedited manufacturing, optimised procurement, and improved cost efficiencies. With this new investment, CAPGRID is well-positioned to drive innovation and redefine the future of precision component manufacturing.