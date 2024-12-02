Employee Engagement and Fraud Prevention Platforms AdvantageClub.ai, RaptorX Raise Funds for Expansion

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

AdvantageClub.ai Raises USD 4 Mn to Expand AI-Powered Employee Engagement Platform

Employee engagement platform AdvantageClub.ai has secured USD 4 million in a funding round led by Axilor Ventures, increasing its total funding to USD 11 million. The round also saw participation from AFG Ventures, Prasanna Sarkar, Bytez Ventures, and existing investors.

The Gurugram-based company plans to use the funds to enhance its AI capabilities, expand its product offerings, and scale its geographic presence. This includes the introduction of wellness programs such as OPD plans, fitness initiatives, health checkups, and behavior-led habit formation tools.

Founded in 2016 by Sourabh Deorah and Smiti Bhatt Deorah, AdvantageClub.ai provides a comprehensive AI-powered platform for employee engagement, rewards, and wellness. Its solutions include rewards and recognition, wellness challenges, sales incentive automation, and flexible benefits, all consolidated into a single platform. The company aims to digitize employee engagement policies to boost retention and satisfaction.

"We are committed to advancing AI solutions in the rewards and engagement space. Our recently launched AI bot, Adva, exemplifies this vision, enabling organizations to connect with employees in innovative ways," said Sourabh Deorah, Co-founder and CEO.

With a user base exceeding 5 million across 100 countries, AdvantageClub.ai serves over 1,000 clients, including industry leaders like Tech Mahindra, HCL, Tata Steel, and Air India. The platform offers over 10,000 brand options, making it a global leader in employee engagement and wellness solutions.

RaptorX Secures INR 4 Cr Funding to Strengthen AI-Powered Fraud Prevention

Mumbai-based fraud prevention platform RaptorX has raised INR 4 crore in a pre-seed funding round co-led by PeakXV Spark, EagleWings Ventures, and Point One Capital.

The round also featured participation from Lenskart's Peyush Bansal, Boat Co-founder Aman Gupta, and senior executives from Google. This comes after a previous USD 120,000 raised in the same round.

The funding will be used to expand RaptorX's team with key talent and enhance integrations with payment gateways, e-commerce platforms, and banking systems. The company also plans to improve customer onboarding, training, and support to drive adoption.

"This funding allows us to advance RaptorX's team and capabilities to help businesses uncover unknown fraud patterns, minimize losses, and create trust with their customers," said Pratyusha Vemuri, CEO of RaptorX.

Launched in 2023, RaptorX leverages AI to provide predictive and real-time fraud detection, anti-money laundering (AML) solutions, and customer risk intelligence. The platform reveals hidden fraud relationships and enables businesses to proactively address risks while maintaining compliance.

The company aims to develop scalable infrastructure for real-time transaction monitoring and e-commerce fraud prevention. It also plans to launch AML modules for payment screening and mule detection.

In the next three years, RaptorX intends to deepen its presence in India and Southeast Asia, expand to 50 enterprise customers, and handle over 1 billion monthly transactions. With strategic levers in place, the company projects annual revenues of over INR 200 crore, emphasising ARR growth and operational efficiency.